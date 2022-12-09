The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

The Game Awards 2022 are a celebration on multiple fronts. It’s time for the industry to recognise the games of the year – the successes, triumphs, and major delights we all enjoyed along the way. It’s also time to look to the future, into a world where Dead Island 2, Forspoken, Starfield, Redfall, Alan Wake 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom rule.

As in past years, there were plenty of surprises at this year’s Game Awards, including major appearances from a range of studios, fresh and exciting new game announcements, and plenty more to get the hype train rolling. With 2022 now fading into the rearview, it’s officially (and thankfully) time to focus on the future.

Here’s every major game announcement, trailer, and tidbit from The Game Awards 2022.

Note: This article has been updated since its original publication.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is coming

The first trailer of The Game Awards was a cinematic look at Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, the next chapter in the beloved Dead Cells series. In future, the game’s protagonist will be joined by Castlevania heroes Alucard and Richter Belmont in a fight against Dracula.

This DLC chapter is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

Vampire Survivors is coming to mobile, for free

Vampire Survivors is going free on mobile, and is now available for everyone.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is coming to mobile

Netflix is bringing mobile game Valiant Hearts: Coming Home to its subscription platform in future. This is a mainline sequel to Valiant Hearts: The Great War.

Returnal is coming soon to PC

Another PlayStation exclusive title is officially coming to PC – Returnal is landing on the platform in early 2023.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is a new action-brawler adventure

The next trailer was for Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, a new adventure that utilises Mike Mignola’s signature art style to recreate the look of the popular comics. In the trailer, Hellboy is seen fighting a were-beast in brawling, cinematic combat.

The game is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Hellboy‘s trailer was swiftly followed by a new flash reel for Horizon Call of the Mountain VR, which showed off more wild action and combat.

Post Trauma is a new psychological horror

The next trailer was for a horror-themed psychological thriller that follows the journey of a mysterious woman through dark, red-drenched corridors. Not much is currently known about Post Trauma, or the topics it will explore – but we do know it’s coming to Windows PC.

Viewfinder is a new PlayStation 5 exclusive

The next trailer was for a stunning puzzle game called Viewfinder that sees players travelling through various artworks, paintings, and locales as they work to solve various illusion-based mysteries.

It looks absolutely gorgeous, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5 in future.

Among Us is getting a new ‘Hide N Seek’ game mode

A brand new cinematic trailer for popular multiplayer game Among Us revealed a new, terrifying imposter type with sharp claws and teeth, as well as the ability to perform gruesome deaths.

This new Hide N Seek game mode looks fairly terrifying, if we’re being honest. Good luck with survival!

In addition to this mode, detective Benoit Blanc from the films Knives Out and Glass Onion was announced as a new skin for the game.

After Us is a new, vast exploration and adventure game

In After Us, you play as an ethereal young girl roaming a vast, post-apocalyptic world filled with strange environments, giant ghost animals, and plenty of beauty. It looks to be a grand adventure to rival Journey and other epic hits.

It’s coming in Spring 2023 [Northern Hemisphere] to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Replaced is an absolutely gorgeous-looking sci-fi epic

The next trailer kicked off with post-apocalyptic news reports about the end of the world, and the devastation caused by nuclear weapons. It’s Replaced, a gorgeous adventure game that utilises a unique 2D-3D art style to create a real sense of a living, breathing world.

It’s coming in 2023 to Xbox consoles and Windows PC.

A new toe-tapping trailer for Street Fighter 6 confirmed the game will be launching on 2 June 2023.

It also introduced new mini-games including cooking-related games and board-punching fights. Marisa, Manon, JP, Kimberly, and other characters were also shown off in this trailer – with a range of special moves and melee blows detailed.

The game is arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Supergiant Games’ next project is Hades 2

The first major trailer of the main show was the next title from Hades studio Supergiant Games: Hades 2. The cinematic trailer for the upcoming title showed off a lithe warrior facing off against a witch creature, all in gorgeous cartoon chiaroscuro lighting.

‘Death to Kronos’ was the call to arms for the game, which appears very similar in nature to Hades. As in that game, you’ll spend time in Hades 2 wandering through various dungeons, fighting for your life.

The protagonist appears to be the daughter of original Hades protagonist, Zagreus.

Judas is the next game from Ken Levine

The next World Premiere trailer at The Game Awards 2022 was from developer Ghost Story, and the creator of Bioshock (Ken Levine). It’s the long-awaited Judas, a Bioshock-like adventure game starring strange creatures, a guilded world, and plenty of post-apocalyptic action.

It will be a narrative-driven game, in a first-person perspective.

It’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC in future.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a prequel tale

The next trailer was for a surprise Bayonetta game – Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. This storybook-like game features a whimsical, isometric art style, and follows Cereza (a young Bayonetta) on her earliest adventures.

It’s coming to Nintendo Switch on 17 March 2023.

Following this, Hozier sang, and the new Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, got a flashy new trailer. This showed off a futuristic world to romp through, plenty of neon glow, and new, high-powered attacks.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got a brand new trailer

Next up, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got a fresh trailer re-introducing the game’s main cast – including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. In it, Captain Boomerang spends time interrogating The Flash, who has been mind-wiped by Brainiac’s mysterious forces.

Batman also makes an appearance in the trailer, in the same state as The Flash – mind-washed, violent, and ready for action. This Batman is voiced by iconic actor, Kevin Conroy – and will likely be one of his last roles.

The game launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC on 26 May 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches in March 2023

Next up, the first major gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor appeared – starring a mysterious, white-haired person in a Bacta tank, and the returning Jedi, Cal Kestis. In addition to lightsaber gameplay, the new look showed off a rideable eagle-like creature, and plenty of high drama.

The flashy new trailer confirmed rumours the game will release on 17 March 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

EarthBlade is the next game from Celeste devs

The next game from the creators of Celeste was then revealed. It’s EarthBlade, a 2D pixel art dungeon crawler featuring ghostly lands, gnarly forests, and a slimy underground. Players will romp through various puzzles and challenges in their quest, taking down enemies, and earning difficult victories – just like in Celeste.

It’s coming in 2024.

Dune is getting yet another video game adaptation

The next trailer was for Dune: Awakening, a new survival game set in the iconic world of Dune, amidst battles for spice and against sand worms. It’s an open world survival MMO coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Following this, Forspoken got a brand new trailer focussing on the magic and power fantasy at the core of the game. It launches for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC on 24 January 2023, and now has a demo available for everyone to play.

Death Stranding 2 (DS2) is officially confirmed

The next major trailer at The Game Awards 2022 was for Death Stranding 2 (DS2), one of (reportedly) several projects from Kojima Productions. It started with actor Léa Seydoux protecting a baby, climbing up a mysterious shaft, and using a bike to escape from an unseen force wielding bullets.

Original protagonist Norman Reedus then returned, as an older man.

‘It’s time for you to hit the road and start a new journey,’ Léa Seydoux says to him – as Troy Baker sings a mournful song.

Death Stranding 2 is a PlayStation 5 exclusive game, and features an all-star cast.

Immortals of Aveum, a new sci-fi adventure, lands in 2023

Ascendant Studios’ newest title is an EA Originals game called Immortals of Aveum, a space-faring sci-fi adventure starring heroes working to save the future. The trailer showed off unique, wrist-mounted weapons, cinematic action combat, and Doctor Strange-like mystical powers.

Tekken 8 gameplay trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2022

Next up at The Game Awards 2022, the first major trailer for Tekken 8 was revealed. It featured main protagonist Jin Kazama floating through a mysterious void, talking about loss, and battling it out against a range of fighters. Devil Kazuya also made an appearance in the trailer, alongside fan-favourites like King and Jun.

No release date was provided, but it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC in future.

Following this, a new trailer for Nightingale, the multiplayer, multi-world survival game, was revealed. This showed off fresh exploration, as well as new traversal tools and (literal) giant friends.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was up next, with developer Larian Studios confirming the game will finally launch out of Early Access in August 2023. The game’s fresh trailer showed off impressive, shadow-filled action, plenty of strange locales, and an epic story tasking players with escaping a hideous evil, and saving their own soul.

For those who’ve played Divinity: Original Sin 2, there’s definitely flavours of this adventure in Larian’s latest.

Wayfinder is a new action fantasy RPG from Airship Syndicate

Joe Mad of studio Airship Syndicate was up next, to introduce a new character-based action RPG set in a wild fantasy world: Wayfinder. The Game Awards 2022 trailer for this game featured a strange force which players will harness on a colourful journey through wild lands.

In the adventure, players will be able to walk together as ‘Wayfinders’ – heroes with special abilities, huge weapons, and some measure of chaos control. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.

Next up, a new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage introduced new player characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The game and its DLC content are available on 20 January 2023.

Then, singer Aurora and developer Jenova Chen took to the stage to discuss a virtual music performance in Sky: Children of the Light.

Next up, the release date for Diablo 4 was announced with a performance from singer, Halsey. As initially rumoured, the game will launch on 6 June 2023.

The new trailer for the game featured a figure walking across molten lava, facing down a vast array of enemy soldiers, awaiting command. As lava flies, and a winged figure forces demons back, the earth crumbles and light shines brightly.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC announced

Next up, Guerrilla Games officially announced the rumoured Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. It will take place in a future version of Los Angeles, and add hours of story content to the beloved game.

The DLC chapter will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 19 April 2023.

Blue Protocol is a new anime action RPG

Following this, Bandai Namco introduced Blue Protocol, a new game in development with Amazon Games. The title is an MMO action RPG where players embody a hero in a sci-fi fantasy world. It’s coming to Windows PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 in 2023.

The trailer for the game showed off a gorgeous anime art style, colourful worlds, and sweeping landscapes. It also showed off terrifying, glowing bosses, and a Xenoblade Chronicles-like open world vista.

Combat will be intense, third-person, and action-heavy, and will feature a variety of playing styles – including axe-based, sword-based, and magic-based attacks.

It arrives in 2023.

Remnant 2 is coming soon

Next up, a gorgeous trailer for Remnant 2 was shown off. This fantasy adventure sequel will feature modern combat (guns, chainsaws, and other tools) alongside magical fantasy gameplay, towering creatures, and a strange, murky world.

It’s a sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC in 2023.

Transformers: Reactivate is a new multiplayer sci-fi adventure

The trailer for Remnant 2 was swiftly followed by another trailer for a mystery sci-fi adventure, featuring a team of heroes controlling a mech as they take it through combat scenarios. It’s a surprise online multiplayer Transformers game, Reactivate.

We’ll learn more about this game in future.

This announcement was followed by a brief clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, starring Toad and Mario.

Banishers is a new ghost-hunting game from Don’t Nod

Developer Don’t Nod was up next to present its next game, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – an action adventure set in an icy landscape. The game spotlights a couple tasked with hunting and killing mysterious forces (ghosts) with magic banishing powers.

This was swiftly by a trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, an upcoming action-fuelled war adventure. It’s coming in 2023.

Then came a trailer for Meet Your Maker, which appears to be a sci-fi building and adventure rougelike where players construct outposts and fortify them with a variety of tools, then attempt to conquer enemies in third person with their new upgrades. The gameplay loop is essentially: BUILD, RAID, UPGRADE, MEET YOUR MAKER.

It arrives on 4 April 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Crash Team Rumble is coming in 2023

Next up, Crash Bandicoot literally crashed the stage to reveal Crash Team Rumble, the long-rumoured multiplayer party game sending players on a grand quest to grab the most Wumpa fruit in high-speed arena-based battles (it was originally known as Wumpa League, according to leaks).

A range of iconic Crash Bandicoot heroes will appear in this party game including Crash, Coco, Tawna, and new original characters.

The game is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC in 2023.

Following this, developer Hexworks revealed a new trailer for The Lords of the Fallen, a reboot of the Lords of the Fallen franchise. It’s coming in 2023.

Crime Boss: Rokay City looks absolutely wild

Next up, a new trailer for Crime Boss: Rokay City appeared – and it looks genuinely wild. The cinematic trailer for the game showed off a number of gun-filled heists, and plenty of celebrity stars: Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, Damion Poitier, Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, Vanilla Ice, and Chuck Norris.

It’s coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 28 March 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC got an edgy new trailer

Next up, a new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC trailer showed off more of the game’s edgy new story quest, which marks the final end for the game. Idris Elba will play a main character in the chapter: Solomon Reed, a US agent.

The new DLC pack launches in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon from FromSoftware announced

The next major announcement was for Armored Core, a new video game reboot from Bandai Namco and FromSoftware. The trailer started off with a blood red sky, pulsing veins, and plenty of intrigue – before segueing into a forest on fire, a global asteroid catastrophe, mech machines, and even more mysteries.

‘Feed the fire,’ said the teaser. ‘Let the last cinders burn.’

Armored Core was one of the first franchises from FromSoftware, and it will celebrate a grand return in 2023.

Following this, a flashy new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was shown off.

Final Fantasy 16 launches on 22 June 2023

Naoki Yoshida, also known as Yoshi-P, introduced the final trailer for the show, for Final Fantasy 16. This trailer spotlighted the main protagonists and their struggle in a medieval fantasy kingdom ruled by a desire for magic crystals and world power.

Combat includes swordplay, magic blasts, and plenty of epic, god-based attacks. The trailer also revealed you can pet the main dog – which is essential.

The game launches for PlayStation 5 on 22 June 2023.

