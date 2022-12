A release date for full release of the long-awaited RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3, was announced at The Game Awards 2022 with a new trailer. The game will be available on August 2023.

The game is being developed by Larian Studios, known for developing highly acclaimed RPGs like Divinity: Original Sin 2. Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available in Early Access since 2020 on PC.

This story is developing…