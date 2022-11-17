News

 > News > PC

Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April 2023

Dead Island 2, the long-gestating zombie adventure, is officially being pushed back.
18 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
dead island 2 game

PC

Image: Deep Silver

Share Icon

Dead Island 2, the long-awaited sequel to 2011 hit Dead Island, has officially been delayed. In a statement, developer Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver acknowledged the irony of pushing the game back, given it was stuck in development hell for nearly a decade, and reassured fans the extra time would give the game more polish and panache. While originally set to launch in February 2023, it will now launch on 28 April 2023.

The three-month delay will no doubt be disappointing to those eager, but there’s hope the extra time will help round out any rough edges for a more refined experience in the end.

‘The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are,’ Dambuster and Deep Silver said in a joint statement on Twitter. ‘The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch. For those of you who’ve been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us.’

Read: Dead Island 2 preview – The first bite

As an additional offering, a new Dead Island 2 trailer and gameplay showcase will air on 6 December 2022, previewing work on the game, and all the many ways you’ll be able to dispatch zombies.

Despite the delay, there are still reasons to get excited about the upcoming adventure. We were able to get hands-on with the title at a recent preview event, and came away impressed by its combat, zombie variety, and potential for unique plays.

‘At a recent PLAION showcase, we played a very well-put-together vertical slice of Dead Island 2 that showcased a relatively brief, mid-game mission that featured a fight against a few different zombie groups, a few objectives to complete, and a boss fight against a killer zombie clown,’ said Edmond Tran, GamesHub editor.

‘It was an impressive showing of some of the game’s core combat ideas and environmental designs … There is a lot more to this franchise than its missions, but still, it was fun to hit a bunch of zombies with silly melee weapons.’

‘Melee combat felt satisfyingly hefty – thankfully, because that’s your primary interaction with this world. Swings and strikes land with sometimes stomach-turning impact, and the game also incorporates a gory dismemberment system, which focuses on allowing for locational damage – though it’s often hard to pay attention to the nuances of the gore on-screen when you’re in the midst of fighting for your life.’

We’ll discover more of Dead Island 2 when the game launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 28 April 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
nintendo eshop best deals black friday sale
?>
News

The best deals of the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale

The Nintendo eShop is currently hosting a major Black Friday sale. Here are the best deals on offer.

Leah J. Williams
legacy of kain embracer group
?>
News

Crystal Dynamics acknowledges Legacy of Kain fans

Legacy of Kain fans recently contributed 100,000 signatures to a Crystal Dynamics survey. It was noticed.

Leah J. Williams
blizzard netease game
?>
News

Blizzard games to be suspended in China after NetEase dispute

Blizzard and NetEase will no longer work together to publish games in China.

Leah J. Williams
embracer group gearbox volition
?>
News

Saints Row developer Volition joins Gearbox in Embracer shuffle

Volition will soon become part of Gearbox, Embracer Group has announced.

Leah J. Williams
jumplight odyssey league of geeks game
?>
News

League of Geeks reveals new game, Jumplight Odyssey

Jumplight Odyssey is a starship adventure sim inspired by classic anime of the 1970s.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login