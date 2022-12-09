Dead Cells teams up with Castlevania in upcoming DLC

Dead Cells announced a new downloadable expansion pack at The Game Awards 2022, revealing Castlevania-themed content for the roguelike action platformer. A short animated trailer showed Dead Cells protagonists The Beheaded joining forces with Castlevania protagonists Alucard and Richter Belmont to take on Dracula in his famous castle.

It will be released in Q1 2023 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Dead Cells was first released in 2018, was received widespread critical acclaim for its 2D action combat mechanics and roguelike structure, which expanded your options the more you played, and the more you died. The game has sold over 5 million copies as of 2021.

Castlevania, of course, is the storied 2D action platformer that influenced several games, including Dead Cells. While developer and publisher Konami has not done anything new with the franchise in quite some time, aside from creating NFTs using the property, Konami have been partnering on a number of crossover partnerships with their properties. There has also been a highly-regarded anime adaptation of Casltevania on Netflix.