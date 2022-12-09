News

 > News > PC

Dead Cells teams up with Castlevania in upcoming DLC

Dead Cells is crossing over with the legendary Castlevania universe in a new expansion pack coming in 2023.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
dead cells return to castlevania

PC

Image: Motion Twin

Share Icon

Dead Cells announced a new downloadable expansion pack at The Game Awards 2022, revealing Castlevania-themed content for the roguelike action platformer. A short animated trailer showed Dead Cells protagonists The Beheaded joining forces with Castlevania protagonists Alucard and Richter Belmont to take on Dracula in his famous castle.

Read: The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

It will be released in Q1 2023 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Dead Cells was first released in 2018, was received widespread critical acclaim for its 2D action combat mechanics and roguelike structure, which expanded your options the more you played, and the more you died. The game has sold over 5 million copies as of 2021.

Castlevania, of course, is the storied 2D action platformer that influenced several games, including Dead Cells. While developer and publisher Konami has not done anything new with the franchise in quite some time, aside from creating NFTs using the property, Konami have been partnering on a number of crossover partnerships with their properties. There has also been a highly-regarded anime adaptation of Casltevania on Netflix.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
the game awards 2022 announcements trailers games
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

Here's every major game announcement made at The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
the game awards 2022 complete winners list
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Here's every major win and award category from The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 16 release date trailer
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 release date revealed in new gameplay trailer

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 premiered at The Game Awards 2022, showing off new gameplay footage and confirming…

Edmond Tran
Elden Ring took out several awards at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022
?>
News

Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, beating out games like God of War…

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6
?>
News

FromSoftware announces Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware has finally announced a new entry in the studio's Armored Core series, Armored Core 6: Fire of Rubicon.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login