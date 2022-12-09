The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

The Game Awards 2022 celebrated a range of blockbuster and indie video game hits in December, with several nabbing major accolades across numerous categories. There were plenty to go around, with awards for best narrative, game direction, art direction, music, audio design, performance, and indie debut – and many worthy contenders.
Australian games even got a look-in, with a major nomination for Massive Monster’s beloved cult simulator, Cult of the Lamb. While not a winner in its category, it remains a winner in our hearts.
Read: The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement
Recent hits like God of War Ragnarok, Marvel Snap and Stray were also showered with praise at The Game Awards 2022 – deservedly so. It’s been an excellent year for video games, and it was wonderful to see the cream of the crop celebrated on a global stage.
Despite the major success of God of War Ragnarok, ELDEN RING took out the coveted Game of the Year 2022 award. We congratulate the team at FromSoftware on their achievement.
Here’s the complete list of winners for The Game Awards 2022.
Note: Winners are labelled in BOLD, and with the WINNER tag. This article has been updated since its original publication.
Read: Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022
GAME OF THE YEAR
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring [WINNER]
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Elden Ring [WINNER]
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
BEST NARRATIVE
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Elden Ring [WINNER]
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
BEST SCORE / MUSIC
- Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok [WINNER]
- Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Ashly Birch – Horizon: Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok [WINNER]
- Manon Gage – Immortality
- Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarok
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls [WINNER]
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
BEST ONGOING GAME
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online [WINNER]
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
BEST INDIE GAME
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray [WINNER]
- TUNIC
BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME
- Neon White
- NORCO
- Stray [WINNER]
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap [WINNER]
- Tower of Fantasy
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online [WINNER]
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
BEST VR/AR GAME
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BONELAB
- Moss: Book II [WINNER]
- Red Matter 2
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War: Ragnarok [WINNER]
- Returnal
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
BEST ACTION GAME
- Bayonetta 3 [WINNER]
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- TUNIC
BEST RPG
- Elden Ring [WINNER]
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST FIGHTING GAME
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters 15
- MultiVersus [WINNER]
- Sifu
BEST FAMILY GAME
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land [WINNER]
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7 [WINNER]
- OlliOlli World
BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope [WINNER]
- Total War: WARHAMMER 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3 [WINNER]
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig [WINNER]
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) [WINNER]
BEST ESPORTS COACH
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) [WINNER]
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship [WINNER]
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- CS:GO
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant [WINNER]
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (Valorant) [WINNER]
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [WINNER]
BEST ADAPTATION
- Arcane: League of Legends [WINNER]
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
PLAYERS’ VOICE
- Sonic Frontiers
- Genshin Impact [WINNER]
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Stray
The Game Awards will return with new nominees and announcements in 2023.