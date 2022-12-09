News

The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Here's every major win and award category from The Game Awards 2022.
9 Dec 2022
Leah J. Williams
the game awards 2022 complete winners list

Image: Elden Ring, FromSoftware

The Game Awards 2022 celebrated a range of blockbuster and indie video game hits in December, with several nabbing major accolades across numerous categories. There were plenty to go around, with awards for best narrative, game direction, art direction, music, audio design, performance, and indie debut – and many worthy contenders.

Australian games even got a look-in, with a major nomination for Massive Monster’s beloved cult simulator, Cult of the Lamb. While not a winner in its category, it remains a winner in our hearts.

Read: The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

Recent hits like God of War Ragnarok, Marvel Snap and Stray were also showered with praise at The Game Awards 2022 – deservedly so. It’s been an excellent year for video games, and it was wonderful to see the cream of the crop celebrated on a global stage.

Despite the major success of God of War Ragnarok, ELDEN RING took out the coveted Game of the Year 2022 award. We congratulate the team at FromSoftware on their achievement.

Here’s the complete list of winners for The Game Awards 2022.

Note: Winners are labelled in BOLD, and with the WINNER tag. This article has been updated since its original publication.

Read: Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring [WINNER]
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST GAME DIRECTION

  • Elden Ring [WINNER]
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

BEST NARRATIVE

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • Elden Ring [WINNER]
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon: Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

BEST SCORE / MUSIC

  • Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring
  • Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok [WINNER]
  • Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger
  • Yasunori Mitsuda

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

BEST PERFORMANCE

  • Ashly Birch – Horizon: Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok [WINNER]
  • Manon Gage – Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarok

GAMES FOR IMPACT

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls [WINNER]
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

BEST ONGOING GAME

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online [WINNER]
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

BEST INDIE GAME

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray [WINNER]
  • TUNIC

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

  • Neon White
  • NORCO
  • Stray [WINNER]
  • TUNIC
  • Vampire Survivors
tunic adventure game xbox game pass game awards 2022
Image: Andrew Shouldice / Finji

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap [WINNER]
  • Tower of Fantasy

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online [WINNER]
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

BEST VR/AR GAME

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • BONELAB
  • Moss: Book II [WINNER]
  • Red Matter 2

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War: Ragnarok [WINNER]
  • Returnal
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry

BEST ACTION GAME

  • Bayonetta 3 [WINNER]
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • TUNIC

BEST RPG

  • Elden Ring [WINNER]
  • Live a Live
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST FIGHTING GAME

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters 15
  • MultiVersus [WINNER]
  • Sifu

BEST FAMILY GAME

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land [WINNER]
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7 [WINNER]
  • OlliOlli World

BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope [WINNER]
  • Total War: WARHAMMER 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3 [WINNER]
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig [WINNER]
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
  • Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) [WINNER]

BEST ESPORTS COACH

  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) [WINNER]
  • Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
  • Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship [WINNER]
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • VALORANT Champions 2022
The newest VALORANT agent, Fade.
Image: Riot Games / VALORANT

BEST ESPORTS GAME

  • CS:GO
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant [WINNER]

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • LOUD (Valorant) [WINNER]

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [WINNER]

BEST ADAPTATION

  • Arcane: League of Legends [WINNER]
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

PLAYERS’ VOICE

  • Sonic Frontiers
  • Genshin Impact [WINNER]
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Stray

The Game Awards will return with new nominees and announcements in 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

