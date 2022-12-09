The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

The Game Awards 2022 celebrated a range of blockbuster and indie video game hits in December, with several nabbing major accolades across numerous categories. There were plenty to go around, with awards for best narrative, game direction, art direction, music, audio design, performance, and indie debut – and many worthy contenders.

Australian games even got a look-in, with a major nomination for Massive Monster’s beloved cult simulator, Cult of the Lamb. While not a winner in its category, it remains a winner in our hearts.

Recent hits like God of War Ragnarok, Marvel Snap and Stray were also showered with praise at The Game Awards 2022 – deservedly so. It’s been an excellent year for video games, and it was wonderful to see the cream of the crop celebrated on a global stage.

Despite the major success of God of War Ragnarok, ELDEN RING took out the coveted Game of the Year 2022 award. We congratulate the team at FromSoftware on their achievement.

Here’s the complete list of winners for The Game Awards 2022.

Note: Winners are labelled in BOLD, and with the WINNER tag. This article has been updated since its original publication.

GAME OF THE YEAR

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring [WINNER]

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Elden Ring [WINNER]

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

BEST NARRATIVE

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

BEST ART DIRECTION

Elden Ring [WINNER]

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

BEST SCORE / MUSIC

Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring

Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok [WINNER]

Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ashly Birch – Horizon: Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok [WINNER]

Manon Gage – Immortality

Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarok

GAMES FOR IMPACT

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls [WINNER]

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

BEST ONGOING GAME

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online [WINNER]

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

BEST INDIE GAME

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray [WINNER]

TUNIC

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Neon White

NORCO

Stray [WINNER]

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Image: Andrew Shouldice / Finji

BEST MOBILE GAME

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap [WINNER]

Tower of Fantasy

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online [WINNER]

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

BEST VR/AR GAME

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II [WINNER]

Red Matter 2

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

As Dusk Falls

God of War: Ragnarok [WINNER]

Returnal

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

BEST ACTION GAME

Bayonetta 3 [WINNER]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

BEST RPG

Elden Ring [WINNER]

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST FIGHTING GAME

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus [WINNER]

Sifu

BEST FAMILY GAME

Kirby and the Forgotten Land [WINNER]

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7 [WINNER]

OlliOlli World

BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope [WINNER]

Total War: WARHAMMER 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3 [WINNER]

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig [WINNER]

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) [WINNER]

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) [WINNER]

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship [WINNER]

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

Image: Riot Games / VALORANT

BEST ESPORTS GAME

CS:GO

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant [WINNER]

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant) [WINNER]

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [WINNER]

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane: League of Legends [WINNER]

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

PLAYERS’ VOICE

Sonic Frontiers

Genshin Impact [WINNER]

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Stray

The Game Awards will return with new nominees and announcements in 2023.