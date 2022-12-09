News

Hades 2 announced at The Game Awards 2022

Supergiant Games has revealed their first direct sequel at The Game Awards 2022, Hades 2, a follow-up to their 2018 hit.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Hades 2

PC

Image: Supergiant Games

Supergiant Games announced their latest game at The Game Awards 2022, and it’s their first sequel. Hades 2 is the followup to the studio’s 2018 hit, and will feature a new protagonist fighting against Chronos, the Greek god of time.

Based on the trailer, game will maintain the same isometric real-time combat of the first game, and feature all new locations and weapons.

The game will release in an early access phase, much like the first Hades, with community feedback helping to shape the game. News on the release for Hades 2 will come in 2023.

Hades is available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

