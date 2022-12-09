Hades 2 announced at The Game Awards 2022

Supergiant Games announced their latest game at The Game Awards 2022, and it’s their first sequel. Hades 2 is the followup to the studio’s 2018 hit, and will feature a new protagonist fighting against Chronos, the Greek god of time.
Based on the trailer, game will maintain the same isometric real-time combat of the first game, and feature all new locations and weapons.
The game will release in an early access phase, much like the first Hades, with community feedback helping to shape the game. News on the release for Hades 2 will come in 2023.
Hades is available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.