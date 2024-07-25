MultiVersus could be getting Barbie, Harry Potter tie-ins

Data miner ausil has seemingly revealed the next batch of tie-in content for MultiVersus, with a range of images allegedly from the game revealing the Barbie Dreamhouse, a Quidditch arena, and the farmhouse from Courage the Cowardly Dog as potential new stages. While leaks aren’t usually much to go on, ausil has a reputation for accuracy, and many image posted to their social media channels have now been copyright claimed, lending them credence.

The images in question are no longer able to be viewed, but there are still copies floating on social media. They depict semi-completed stages, some in-development menus and UI, and some very recognisable characters and object models. Brooms from Harry Potter are visible in these images, as are platforms in four colours (likely representing the four Hogwarts houses). The Barbie Dreamhouse stage is largely pink, and features a home with an attached slide. While this could be related to Barbie dolls, the structure does resemble the version from the live-action film.

As for the Courage farmhouse, it appears there will be elements of alien activity in this stage, with the farmhouse being abducted, presumably in the background of player battles.

In addition to these stages, ausil has also seemingly revealed additional characters coming to MultiVersus at some point in the future. While players are set to get Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice soon, these characters could be followed by Nubia from DC, the Powerpuff Girls (potentially as one fighter), and Marceline from Adventure Time.

At this stage, none of the leaked stages or fighters have been confirmed by Player First Games or Warner Bros. Games, likely as they’re intended for future seasons. It’s fair to say characters like Barbie or Ken would be huge additions to the game, so they would be headliners in a more formal announcement.

If that’s the case, Player First is likely to be saving their appearances for some blockbuster event, anniversary, or celebration. In the case of fighters like Nubia, Marceline, Courage, and the Powerpuff Girls, they could jointly headline an upcoming season – but we’ll have to wait to see what Player First has planned.

In other news, Player First Games was recently acquired by Warner Bros. for work on MultiVersus and other internal projects. With this strengthened relationship, it’s likely the studio will have greater opportunity to use Warner Bros. properties, and this may lead to more frequent (or larger) crossovers in MultiVersus. Stay tuned for more news about what’s to come in this game.