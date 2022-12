The developers of the critically-acclaimed action platforming game Celeste have announced their follow-up title at The Game Awards 2022, called Earthblade. It’s being put together by new studio EXOK Games (Extremely Okay Games).

The game is again a 2D side-scrolling platforming game that seems to take place in a forest setting, and features some kind of combat, presumably with the titular Earthblade.

Earthblade is currently slated for a 2024 release.