Suicide Squad from Rocksteady Games gets new Batman trailer

A brand new trailer for Suicide Squad, the next game from Batman Arkham developers Rocksteady Games, premiered at The Game Awards 2022.

The trailer showed off the incompetent antics of the titular Suicide Squad – Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Deadshot – and revealed the presence of Batman in the game, as performed by the late, longtime Batman performer, Kevin Conroy.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The trailer was followed up by the confirmation of Conroy as Batman in Suicide Squad. Conroy sadly passed away at the age of 66 in 2021.

This story is developing…