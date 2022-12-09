News

 > News > PC

Suicide Squad from Rocksteady Games gets new Batman trailer

A new trailer for the Suicide Squad from Rocksteady Games revealed the presence of Batman, performed by the late Kevin Conroy.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Suicide Squad Rocksteady Games Batman

PC

Image: Rocksteady Games

Share Icon

A brand new trailer for Suicide Squad, the next game from Batman Arkham developers Rocksteady Games, premiered at The Game Awards 2022.

The trailer showed off the incompetent antics of the titular Suicide Squad – Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Deadshot – and revealed the presence of Batman in the game, as performed by the late, longtime Batman performer, Kevin Conroy.

The trailer was followed up by the confirmation of Conroy as Batman in Suicide Squad. Conroy sadly passed away at the age of 66 in 2021.

This story is developing…

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Final Fantasy 16 release date trailer
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 release date revealed in new gameplay trailer

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 premiered at The Game Awards 2022, showing off new gameplay footage and confirming…

Edmond Tran
the game awards 2022 announcements trailers games
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

Here's every major game announcement made at The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
the game awards 2022 complete winners list
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Here's every major win and award category from The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Elden Ring took out several awards at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022
?>
News

Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, beating out games like God of War…

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6
?>
News

FromSoftware announces Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware has finally announced a new entry in the studio's Armored Core series, Armored Core 6: Fire of Rubicon.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login