News

 > News > PlayStation

Death Stranding 2, aka DS2, announced by Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2, known as DS2, was officially revealed by Hideo Kojima at The Game Awards 2022, and features Léa Seydoux and Norman Reedus.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Death Stranding 2 DS2 Hideo Kojima

PlayStation

Image: Kojima Productions

Share Icon

Death Stranding 2 (DS2) was officially revealed at The Game Awards 2022 by Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions, with a new trailer depicting the returning character Fragile, portrayed by Lea Seydoux, on the run from an unknown antagonist. The game also revealed the return of Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges.

It’s presumed that Reedus will again be the protagonist of the game. Death Stranding 2 stars Reedus and Seydoux, as well as Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Troy Baker.

Death Stranding 2 / DS 2 currently has no release window, but will be published on Sony Interactive Entertainment, and release exclusively on PlayStation 5. Hideo Kojima confirmed that Kojima Productions is also working on other projects in a short interview following the trailer’s release.

This story is developing.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Final Fantasy 16 release date trailer
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 release date revealed in new gameplay trailer

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 premiered at The Game Awards 2022, showing off new gameplay footage and confirming…

Edmond Tran
the game awards 2022 announcements trailers games
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

Here's every major game announcement made at The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
the game awards 2022 complete winners list
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Here's every major win and award category from The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Elden Ring took out several awards at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022
?>
News

Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, beating out games like God of War…

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6
?>
News

FromSoftware announced Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware has finally announced a new entry in the studio's Armored Core series, Armored Core 6: Fire of Rubicon.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login