Death Stranding 2, aka DS2, announced by Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2 (DS2) was officially revealed at The Game Awards 2022 by Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions, with a new trailer depicting the returning character Fragile, portrayed by Lea Seydoux, on the run from an unknown antagonist. The game also revealed the return of Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges.

It’s presumed that Reedus will again be the protagonist of the game. Death Stranding 2 stars Reedus and Seydoux, as well as Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Troy Baker.

Death Stranding 2 / DS 2 currently has no release window, but will be published on Sony Interactive Entertainment, and release exclusively on PlayStation 5. Hideo Kojima confirmed that Kojima Productions is also working on other projects in a short interview following the trailer’s release.

This story is developing.