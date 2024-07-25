Monty Python is coming to Magic: The Gathering via Secret Lair

Classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail is getting its very own Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair card collection, featuring iconic moments from the film. Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 will launch from 30 July 2024, with each drop containing unique reskinned cards, with a range of abilities.

Vol. 1 includes the following cards:

We Want… A SHRUBBERY! – reskinning Three Visits

Time the Enchanter – reskinning Prodigal Sorcerer

‘Tis But a Scratch – reskinning Dismember

Bring Out Your Dead! – reskinning Buried Alive

African Swallow / European Swallow – reskinning Birds of Paradise

Vol 2. includes the following cards:

Castle of Aaargh – reskinning Dark Depths

The Black Beast of Aargh – reskinning Marit Lage

Sir Bedivere’s Scales – reskinning Ashnod’s Altar

The Bridge of Death – reskinning Door to Nothingness

Funnily enough, the power set of the first volume of Secret Lair cards is fairly low. While some allow for creature destruction and sacrifice, many more are for show. The two birds are both 0/1 with flying, and they tap for one mana of any colour. Tim the Enchanter, one of the core heroes of the set, is a 1/1 Creature that taps to deal one damage to one target.

We Want… A SHRUBBERY! is also very funny – it lets you search for a Forest card in your library, and put it on the battlefield. You want a shrubbery, and you get one.

The power set of the second volume of cards is much higher, in contrast. Castle of Aaargh enters the battlefield with ten ice counters on it, and you may pay 3 to remove one. Once all counters are gone, the card can be sacrificed to create Marit Lage, which is a “legendary 20/20 black Avatar creature token with flying and indestructible.” While those ice tokens will be hard to destroy entirely, the end result will be spectacular.

In this drop, you can also find The Bridge of Death, which allows you to immediately defeat a player as long as you can tap it for two white, two blue, two black, two red, and two green mana. This card will only be useful in formats where players have access to all five colours, but I can see it being deadly (and slightly unfair) in certain games of Commander.

Those excited by the cards on offer will be able to nab them from 30 July at 2:00 AM AEDT on the MTG: Secret Lair website. In the meantime, email signups for updates are now open.