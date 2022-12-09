News

 > News > PC

Wumpa League finally revealed, called Crash Team Rumble

The long-in-development Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game, known as Wumpa League, has finally been revealed as Crash Team Rumble.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Crash Team Rumble Wumpa League

PC

Image: Toys For Bob

Share Icon

At The Game Awards 2022, the long-in-development Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game, known online as Wumpa League and officially titled Crash Team Rumble, was finally revealed. While the reveal came as a major surprise, its appearance was previously teased as part of an influencer merchandise pack in October 2022.

The game has long been in development at Toys for Bob, with gaming historian Liam Robertson recently chronicling the game’s development, reported shelving, and revival. With rumours mounting and dissipating over the last few months, fans began losing hope for its eventual release – but as we now know ‘Wumpa League’ is real, and it’s set to launch in 2023.

Read: The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

In Crash Team Rumble, as it’s known, players will embody classic Crash characters from across decades of gameplay, with each having special moves and abilities that will aid teams in collecting the most amount of Wumpa fruit in competitive matches.

Heroes like Crash, Coco and Tawna are present in the game, as well as villains like Cortex, N. Brio and Dingodile. As spotted in early concept art, and in the game’s trailer, there are also a number of original playable characters – including a fun bat creature.

Crash Team Rumble is planned to launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Final Fantasy 16 release date trailer
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 release date revealed in new gameplay trailer

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 premiered at The Game Awards 2022, showing off new gameplay footage and confirming…

Edmond Tran
the game awards 2022 announcements trailers games
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

Here's every major game announcement made at The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
the game awards 2022 complete winners list
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Here's every major win and award category from The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Elden Ring took out several awards at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022
?>
News

Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, beating out games like God of War…

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6
?>
News

FromSoftware announces Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware has finally announced a new entry in the studio's Armored Core series, Armored Core 6: Fire of Rubicon.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login