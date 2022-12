The next game from Ken Levine, responsible for the creation of the Bioshock series, revealed his next game at The Game Awards 2022, created with his new studio Ghost Story Games. It’s called Judas.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The gameplay footage shown in the trailer is very reminiscent of the Bioshock series, featuring first-person action gameplay and a mix of supernatural powers.

This story is developing…