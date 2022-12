The multiplayer deception game Among Us is getting a new mode on 9 December 2022, called Hide and Seek. The mode was announced with a trailer that aired during The Game Awards 2022, and will presumably be available for the game on all existing platforms.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

This story is developing…

Among Us is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android.