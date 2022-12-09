News

Star Wars Jedi Survivor gets new trailer at The Game Awards 2022

The release date for Star Wars Jedi Survivor was officially revealed in a new trailer at The Game Awards 2022.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Image: EA / Respawn

A new trailer and the release date for Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the follow-up title to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, premiered at The Game Awards 2022 in a new trailer.

The trailer shows off a series of new techniques for protagonist Cal Kestis, including a variety of new lightsabers – a large two-handed lightsaber, as well as a two-handed lightsaber technique.

A release date was not announced, although one was recently leaked via a listing on digital distribution platform Steam, and suggested a date of 15 March 2023.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

