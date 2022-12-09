Star Wars Jedi Survivor gets new trailer at The Game Awards 2022

A new trailer and the release date for Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the follow-up title to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, premiered at The Game Awards 2022 in a new trailer.

The trailer shows off a series of new techniques for protagonist Cal Kestis, including a variety of new lightsabers – a large two-handed lightsaber, as well as a two-handed lightsaber technique.

A release date was not announced, although one was recently leaked via a listing on digital distribution platform Steam, and suggested a date of 15 March 2023.