Transformers: Reactivate is a new game announced at The Game Awards 2022, coming from longtime multiplayer shooter developer Splash Damage (Brink, Dirty Bomb). Judging by the gameplay footage, the game will involve first-person car combat, and presumably robot combat too.

No other details were given, though we presume the game will be playable on PC at the very least.

More information can be found on the Transformers: Reactivate website.