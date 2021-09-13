GamesHub
Here's everything announced at the Nintendo Direct this June 2024
Nintendo Direct June 2024: Every major game announcement
Here's everything announced at the Nintendo Direct this June 2024
Here are some stellar games from Summer Game Fest that have got us excited for what's coming soon.
14 fantastic games from Summer Game Fest 2024 that stole the show
Here's everything you should know about the new Legend of Zelda, starring Zelda herself.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom features a very cool crafting mechanic
Brothership is the first Mario & Luigi game that won't be developed by AlphaDream.
Mario & Luigi: Brothership is a new frontier for AlphaDream's baby
Metroid Prime 4 has finally resurfaced, several years after it was initially announced.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond announced for 2025 release
Life by You was set to enter early access later in 2024.
Sims rival 'Life by You' has been cancelled by Paradox Interactive
Here's all the latest games arriving to and departing from Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass – New arrivals and departures in June 2024
Every major rival to The Sims currently in development

Latest visual stories by GamesHub
Ubisoft Forward 2024 – Every major game announcement
Most Anticipated Board Games of 2024
Lego Animal Crossing Review
6 Cosy Games Like Animal Crossing
Most Recent

Life by You has dropped out of the race, but there are still developers working on Sims competitors.
Every major rival to The Sims currently in development
Hello Kitty Island Adventure is coming to the Switch, and it could be very good for me... and very bad for my time management.
Hello Kitty Island Adventure console preview - a wonderfully pleasant time
Still Wakes The Deep is an aurally thrilling and thoroughly atmospheric horror experience.
Still Wakes The Deep review - what truly lurks beneath?
Habbo Hotel: Origins will allow nostalgic players to return to the roots of their childhood.
Habbo Hotel is getting a "classic" server based on a 2005 build
Pieces Interactive had been in operation since 2007.
Alone in the Dark reboot studio Pieces Interactive shut down
Here's how to watch the newly-announced Nintendo Direct.
Nintendo Direct returns in less than 24 hours
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge tasks you with creating a biodiverse wetland, and then caring for the frogs that take residence there.
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge is a pure slice of bliss
The Canon of Vengeance is a compelling new path for the Nahobino to travel.
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance adds another dash of Persona
Kingdom Hearts is a timeless series, and revisiting it is simply wonderful.
Kingdom Hearts' Steam release is the perfect excuse for a replay

Reviews

Still Wakes The Deep
Still Wakes The Deep review - what truly lurks beneath?

Still Wakes The Deep is an aurally thrilling and thoroughly atmospheric horror experience.

Steph Panecasio
rolling hills game pc review
Rolling Hills review – A cosy Diner Dash-like for sushi lovers

Rolling Hills is a pleasant restaurant sim with light gameplay, but warm vibes.

Leah J. Williams
disney lorcana review
Disney Lorcana review – Pure tabletop magic

Disney Lorcana is an inviting, approachable TCG with neat "combat" and all-ages appeal.

Leah J. Williams
blockbuster inc review gameplay
Blockbuster Inc. Review – Busting makes you feel good

Blockbuster Inc. is a worthy callback to The Movies, and other classic sim games.

Leah J. Williams
XDefiant
XDefiant Review – Flashy and fun, but will it linger?

The latest free-to-play phenom, XDefiant offers small twists on a classic formula – and a nod to some of the…

Samuel Harris
