Street Fighter 6 reveals Dee Jay and more new characters

Capcom has revealed several new characters for Street Fighter 6 in a new trailer that debuted at The Game Awards 2022. Returning fighter Dee Jay sports a new look, and new characters Manon, Marissa, and JP.

Manon is a fighter that comes from France, and sports a fashionable, socialite persona. Italian fighter Marissa is a burly brawler that looks to pack a punch, and JP is a stylish older gentleman that sports psycho powers – the same kind as former series antagonist M. Bison.

The game also showed off a bit more of its single-player campaign, featuring fun mini-games and challenges that take place across the world – bottle chopping, basketball parrying, and food ordering – that appear to train your ability to better perform the game’s techniques.

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S.

A closed multiplayer beta test for Street Fighter 6 will be held in December 2022.

This story is developing…