Street Fighter 6 reveals Dee Jay and more new characters

Capcom has shown off several new characters for Street Fighter 6 at The Game Awards 2022, including returning fighter Dee Jay.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Image: Capcom

Capcom has revealed several new characters for Street Fighter 6 in a new trailer that debuted at The Game Awards 2022. Returning fighter Dee Jay sports a new look, and new characters Manon, Marissa, and JP.

Manon is a fighter that comes from France, and sports a fashionable, socialite persona. Italian fighter Marissa is a burly brawler that looks to pack a punch, and JP is a stylish older gentleman that sports psycho powers – the same kind as former series antagonist M. Bison.

The game also showed off a bit more of its single-player campaign, featuring fun mini-games and challenges that take place across the world – bottle chopping, basketball parrying, and food ordering – that appear to train your ability to better perform the game’s techniques.

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S.

A closed multiplayer beta test for Street Fighter 6 will be held in December 2022.

This story is developing…

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

