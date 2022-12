The upcoming expansion DLC for Horizon Forbidden West was announced at The Game Awards 2022. Called Burning Shores, the game will explore the now-ravaged Los Angeles area – the trailer made a point of showing the iconic Hollywood sign being destroyed.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 19 April 2023.