Unmatched Adventures: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles announced

The latest Unmatched Adventures set will hit Kickstarter in September 2024.
24 Jul 2024 11:11
Leah J. Williams
Image: Restoration Games

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting their very own Unmatched Adventures set, with this modular board game compatible with every other Unmatched release. As announced, this game will star Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael as they take on Shredder, Kang, and their minions in team-based fights.

Like other games in the Unmatched series, players will advance by moving across a board and playing combat ability cards. Each turtle will have their own expertise, and this will play a part in how they’re able to conquer each villain. As an added twist, the Unmatched: Adventures series has more of a story focus, with key events reshaping gameplay, and allowing everyone to experience a mini-story as heroes take on the forces of evil.

Beyond the announcement of a new Unmatched Adventures – which is exciting enough on its own – perhaps the most tantalising part of this announcement is the arrival of the TMNT as individual Unmatched fighters. While they are included in this Adventures set, they can also be used to fight across any other Unmatched board.

Image: Restoration Games

That means they’ll be able to fight heroes like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ghost Rider, Dracula, Bruce Lee, Deadpool, and William Shakespeare. Really, that’s the joy of Unmatched, and why it’s such a popular series – it allows you to mix and match pop culture icons, pitting them against each other in simple-to-learn, harder-to-master battles.

Read: Unmatched: Teen Spirit board game review – Marvellous combatants

For now, Restoration Games hasn’t revealed much about what to expect from Unmatched Adventures: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but we’re likely to hear more in the coming months. The game is currently set to hit Kickstarter in September 2024, with the intention to publish in 2025.

With Shredder and Krang being the primary villains in this set, we anticipate plenty of grimy antics in this Unmatched Adventures sequel, and plenty of opportunities to flex your strategy-loving muscles. Those looking for more news will have to stay tuned as Restoration Games prepares for the launch of its TMNT Kickstarter in September.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

