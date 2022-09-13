News

 > Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom set for May 2023

Nintendo has officially unveiled 'Tears of the Kingdom', the major sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
14 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
legend of zelda tears of the kingdom

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

The highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has officially been unveiled by Nintendo, with a release date and subtitle now locked in place. Tears of the Kingdom, the next chapter in the epic Zelda story, will launch for Nintendo Switch on 12 May 2023.

A sweeping new gameplay trailer showed off brand new puzzles, a sky-bound world, and plenty of obstacles to overcome. You’ll once again play as Link in this adventure, as he travels through a cloudy, island-filled kingdom and carves out a new destiny amidst a ruinous landscape.

‘In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that!’ the game’s official description reads. ‘Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again…’

While the Nintendo Direct trailer was brief, it did show off a wide open sky, a flying vehicle of a sort, and a monochrome world Link will need to overcome in his struggles.

Read: New details of a cancelled Zelda game for Wii emerge online

You can check out the full reveal trailer for Tears of the Kingdom below:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been in development for several years, and was initially set to launch in late 2022. This release date was later pushed back as Nintendo confirmed more work was needed to polish the game, and meet vast player expectations.

While this pushback means the game’s subtitle has been revealed at an unfortunate time – it coincides with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which has naturally caused an outpouring of grief in the United Kingdom – there’s still plenty of excitement in the air.

Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and should make a major splash when it lands early next year.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 12 May 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
pikmin 4 nintendo direct
?>
News

Everything announced during the latest Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Direct for September 2022 revealed a number of major blockbusters.

Leah J. Williams
Pikmin 4 Nintendo Direct
?>
News

Pikmin 4 announced for Nintendo Switch, coming 2023

Nintendo has announced that Pikmin 4 is in development, and will be released in 2023.

Edmond Tran
nintendo direct crisis core game
?>
News

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion launches in December

The latest Nintendo Direct casually confirmed the release date for the Crisis Core remake.

Leah J. Williams
Like A Dragon Ishin Yakuza Ryu Ga Gotoku
?>
News

Yakuza spinoff, Like A Dragon: Ishin, coming to the West for first time

One of the feudal spinoff games in the ever-popular Yakuza series, known as Like A Dragon Ishin, is finally coming…

Edmond Tran
Tekken 8 PlayStation State of Play
?>
News

Tekken 8 announced at PlayStation State of Play September 2022

Tekken 8 has officially been announced by Bandai Namco during the PlayStation State of Play in September 2022.

Edmond Tran

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login