News

 > News > PC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty revealed, featuring Idris Elba

A new trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion story Phantom Liberty has been revealed, featuring Idris Elba, and released in 2023.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

PC

Image: CD Projekt Red

Share Icon

A new trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. The trailer features Keanu Reeves once more as Johnny Silverhand, and introduces Idris Elba as federal agent, Solomon Reed.

This was the first glimpse at gameplay for the upcoming chapter, which marks the end of the Cyberpunk 2077 saga. While the game was originally planned to have multiple DLC expansion packs to flesh out the world and lore of the Cyberpunk franchise, a tumultuous development cycle saw these condensed into a single, major story expansion set to launch in 2023.

While the pack remained undated at The Game Awards 2022, we did get a meaty glimpse at the story, and the essential part Elba’s Reed will have to play in the events of the game. Between muzzle flashes and dense slices of action, the new trailer spelled out a tale of political and technological intrigue.

When Cyberpunk 2077 returns in the new year, there’s hope Phantom Liberty will be a worthy send-off – a vast, sweeping DLC in the same vein as The Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine or Hearts of Stone.

Read: The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released sometime in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
the game awards 2022 announcements trailers games
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Every major game announcement

Here's every major game announcement made at The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
the game awards 2022 complete winners list
?>
News

The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Here's every major win and award category from The Game Awards 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 16 release date trailer
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 release date revealed in new gameplay trailer

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 premiered at The Game Awards 2022, showing off new gameplay footage and confirming…

Edmond Tran
Elden Ring took out several awards at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022
?>
News

Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, beating out games like God of War…

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6
?>
News

FromSoftware announces Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware has finally announced a new entry in the studio's Armored Core series, Armored Core 6: Fire of Rubicon.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login