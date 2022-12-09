FromSoftware announces Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have finally announced a new game in the Armored Core series at The Game Awards 2022. Armored Core 6: Fire of Rubicon will be released in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The announce trailer for the long-awaited game kicked off with a real sense of mystery – in flashes, the post-apocalypse was revealed as asteroids hit the earth, fires spread unchecked, and the ground itself seems to split and smoke.

This chaos unfolded into a first look at the modern mech robots of the series, first created in the original Armored Core, released in 1997. They’ve been given a major ‘next gen’ facelift in the franchise’s sixth entry, with each mech rocking expandable weapon arrays and major firepower.

The Armored Core series was one of FromSoftware’s first successes, before the company created Demon’s Souls became synonymous with the genre that spawned from that – which includes games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring.

While the company had previously spoken of a desire to revisit its famed mech series, this is the first meaty glimpse at all the action, and our best look yet at what exactly is in store.

We’ll likely learn more about this upcoming sequel as FromSoftware wraps up the release cycle for Elden Ring, and turns its attention to future releases.

