SAG-AFTRA issues strike authorisation over AI contract terms

SAG-AFTRA has granted its chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Island the authority to call an immediate strike on the video games industry, as contract negotiations for a new Interactive Media Agreement have stalled. Over the last year, SAG-AFTRA has been fighting with game companies for better AI protections for voice actors and motion capture performers, whose jobs are most at-risk from the emerging technology.

Performers voted 98% in favour of authorising a strike in 2023, as bargaining for a better Interactive Media Agreement hit roadblocks. The original contract expired in November 2022, and no replacement has been agreed, as there appears to be reluctance by major companies to guarantee ethical implementation of AI tools in the performance capture process.

“Our resolve is unwavering and should not be tested,” Crabtree-Ireland said of the recent strike authorisation, per LA Times. “We are steadfast in our commitment to our membership who work this contract and whose extraordinary performances are the heart and soul of the world’s most popular video games. Time is running out for the companies to make a deal.”

In a statement to media, Crabtree-Ireland confirmed the strike authorisation would be used if necessary, as SAG-AFTRA pushes for video game companies to provide a reasonable offer to performers. Previously, actors outlined a range of concerns about recent AI use in the performance capture process, including fears that companies would replicate likeness and voice work in perpetuity, without proper protection or compensation for actors.

“Our membership understands the existential nature of these negotiations, and that the time is now for these companies – which are making billions of dollars and paying their CEOs lavishly – to give our performers an agreement that keeps performing in video games as a viable career,” Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president said in late 2023.

A strike is now formally authorised, with Crabtree-Ireland given the right to call the strike as union negotiations continue. While a strike has been in discussion for several months now, it does appear SAG-AFTRA is inching closer to calling it.

Should the strike eventuate, video game actors will down tools and walk off the job, ceasing their contributions to a variety of productions. Any performers under SAG-AFTRA will be required to strike, and progress on upcoming games is likely to halt, as a result. For now, this hasn’t been called for – but we’re likely to see progress either way in the coming weeks.