The best deals from the PlayStation Black Friday Sale

There really isn’t a week during the year when you can’t get some kind of discount on video games. But Black Friday is traditionally the time when virtually all storefronts and publishers put on their biggest deals. PlayStation is no exception in 2022, and this year the platform is running its sale for roughly two weeks, until 28 November 2022.

There are a heap of discounts on digital games on the PlayStation Store on recent releases and all-time greats – with discounts as high as 85% – as well as a 25% off PS Plus subscriptions.

Of note are the several PlayStation Studios titles on sale, including 50% or more off titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us Part II, Returnal, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Some new releases are also getting their first discounts, including Gotham Knights, Cult of the Lamb, Metal Hellsinger, and New Tales from the Borderlands.

Finally, there are some all-time great games that can be had for around ten dollars, which you should absolutely play if you haven’t already. Some of the highlights include Control, Dishonored 2, Wolfenstein II, and God of War.

For more PlayStation deals, (or if you also have an interest in Nintendo Switch deals) visit our roundups on Black Friday 2022 events:

The Best PS4 and PS5 game deals from the PlayStation Black Friday sale

Note: All prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discount amounts will be available in other regions.

The PlayStation Black Friday Sales for 2022 end on 28 November 2022.