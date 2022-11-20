The best deals from the PlayStation Black Friday Sale

There really isn’t a week during the year when you can’t get some kind of discount on video games. But Black Friday is traditionally the time when virtually all storefronts and publishers put on their biggest deals. PlayStation is no exception in 2022, and this year the platform is running its sale for roughly two weeks, until 28 November 2022.
There are a heap of discounts on digital games on the PlayStation Store on recent releases and all-time greats – with discounts as high as 85% – as well as a 25% off PS Plus subscriptions.
Of note are the several PlayStation Studios titles on sale, including 50% or more off titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us Part II, Returnal, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.
Some new releases are also getting their first discounts, including Gotham Knights, Cult of the Lamb, Metal Hellsinger, and New Tales from the Borderlands.
Finally, there are some all-time great games that can be had for around ten dollars, which you should absolutely play if you haven’t already. Some of the highlights include Control, Dishonored 2, Wolfenstein II, and God of War.
For more PlayStation deals, (or if you also have an interest in Nintendo Switch deals) visit our roundups on Black Friday 2022 events:
- Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on PlayStation games and accessories
- Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Nintendo Switch games and accessories
- The best deals of the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale
The Best PS4 and PS5 game deals from the PlayStation Black Friday sale
Note: All prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discount amounts will be available in other regions.
- AI: The Somnium Files – $10.99
$54.95(-80%)
- Alan Wake Remastered – $22.47
$44.95(-50%)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – $79.96 xs
$54.95(-80%)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $10.99
$99.95(-80%)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5 – $32.98
$99.95(-67%)
- Batman: Arkham Collection – $21.23
$84.95(-75%)
- Battlefield 2042 PS5 – $43.98
$109.95(-60%)
- Borderlands 3 – $19.99
$99.95(-80%)
- Control Standard Edition – $9.98
$39.95(-75%)
- Cult of the Lamb – $30.36
$37.95(-20%)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $34.97
$69.95(-50%)
- Dark Souls: Remastered – $27.47
$54.95(-50%)
- Dark Souls III – $34.97
$69.95(-50%)
- Dead or Alive 6 – $24.98
$99.95(-75%)
- Deathloop – $32.98
$99.95(-80%)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $29.98
$74.95(-60%)
- Demon’s Souls – $62.47
$124.95(-50%)
- Devil May Cry 5 – $31.47
$62.95(-50%)
- Dishonored 2 – $4.99
$24.95(-80%)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – $35.96
$44.95(-20%)
- DOOM – $6.23
$24.95(-75%)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $13.73
$54.95(-75%)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – $49.97
$99.95(-50%)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – $39.98
$99.95(-60%)
- God of War – $12.47
$24.95(-50%)
- Gotham Knights – $65.97
$109.95(-40%)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5 – $34.98
$99.95(-65%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 – $47.47
$94.95(-50%)
- Metal Hellsinger – $44.96
$59.95(-25%)
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $20.98
$69.95(-70%)
- New Tales from the Borderlands – $44.96
$59.95(-25%)
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 – $34.97
$69.95(-50%)
- Prey – $9.98
$39.95(-75%)
- Psychonauts 2 – $32.92
$90.95(-66%)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $62.47
$124.95(-50%)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.68
$89.95(-67%)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 – $41.21
$54.95(-25%)
- Returnal – $62.47
$124.95(-50%)
- Rez Infinite – $13.48
$44.95(-70%)
- Rollerdrome – $29.66
$44.95(-34%)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition – $49.97
$99.95(-50%)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – $27.98
$69.95(-60%)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $14.38
$47.95(-70%)
- Slay the Spire – $15.18
$37.95(-60%)
- Stray – $31.96
$39.95(-20%)
- Tetris Effect: Connected – $21.98
$54.95(-60%)
- The Forgotten City – $25.96
$39.95(-35%)
- The Last of Us Part I – $93.71
$124.95(-25%)
- The Last of Us Part II – $14.98
$59.95(-75%)
- The Outer Worlds – $29.68
$89.95(-67%)
- The Quarry for PS5 – $54.97
$109.95(-50%)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – $42.47
$84.95(-50%)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $29.98
$74.95(-60%)
- Unpacking – $21.66
$30.95(-30%)
- Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 & PS5 – $24.98
$99.95(-75%)
- Weird West – $29.97
$59.95(-50%)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $10.49
$69.95(-85%)
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $15.98
$39.95(-60%)
The PlayStation Black Friday Sales for 2022 end on 28 November 2022.