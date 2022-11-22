Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Xbox games and accessories

Amazon is offering a range of deals across Xbox One and Series X/S games and accessories for Black Friday 2022, with big-budget titles such as NBA 2K23 and New Tales from the Borderlands on offer for over half-off off regular retail prices.
If you’re looking to upgrade your old-gen console and are after a lightweight alternative to the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S is also currently on sale for AU $399.99, which is 20% off its original price tag.
Further Black Friday 2022 sales are also available through the Xbox online storefront, and if you’re interested to see other console-specific deals currently taking place this year, visit our other Black Friday roundups:
Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.
Amazon Black Friday: Best Xbox Console Deals
- Xbox Series S Console – $399.00
$499.00(-20%)
Amazon Black Friday: Best Xbox One/Series X/S Game Deals
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X) – $65.45
$99.95(-35%)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human Deluxe Edition (Xbox One/Series X) – $72.45
$112.45(-36%)
- Evil Dead: The Game (Xbox Series X) – $34.00
$69.95(-51%)
- F1 Manager 2022 (Xbox One/Series X) – $59.45
$89.95(-34%)
- Gotham Knights (Xbox Series X) – $59.00
$109.95(-46%)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Xbox Series X) – $29.00
$34.00(-15%)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox One/Series X) – $49.00
$89.95(-46%)
- Monopoly Deluxe Edition (Xbox One) – $19.95
$29.95(-33%)
- NBA 2K23 (Xbox One) – $39.00
$99.95(-61%)
- NBA 2K23 (Xbox Series X) – $49.00
$119.95(-59%)
- New Tales from the Borderlands (Xbox Series X) – $39.00
$79.95(-51%)
- PGA Tour 2K23 (Xbox Series X) – $43.00
$109.95(-61%)
- Saints Row Day One Edition (Xbox One/Series X) – $48.95
$99.95(-51%)
- Sniper Elite 5 (Xbox One/Series X) – $56.45
$99.95(-44%)
- Soul Hackers 2 (Xbox Series X) – $56.95
$99.95(-43%)
- TemTem (Xbox Series X) – $49.00
$79.95(-39%)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (Xbox One) – $39.00
$79.95(-51%)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Xbox One) – $24.00
$39.00(-38%)
- Two Point Campus (Xbox One/ Series X) – $26.95
$59.95(-55%)
- WWE 2K22 (Xbox Series X) – $34.00
$57.00(-40%)
Amazon Black Friday: Best Xbox One/Series X/S Accessories Deals
- KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy White for Xbox One and Xbox Series X Controller – $25.50
$30.00(-15%)
- MENEEA Clip Mount for X-Series S/X, Xbox One/S/X – $16.14
$18.99(-15%)
- Sisma Video Games Organiser for Xbox One PS5 PS4 Game Discs – $12.74
$14.99(-15%)
- SOMIC G951S Purple Stereo Gaming Headset with Mic – $45.99
$55.99(-18%)
The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 gaming page.
