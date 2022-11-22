Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Xbox games and accessories

Amazon is offering a range of deals across Xbox One and Series X/S games and accessories for Black Friday 2022, with big-budget titles such as NBA 2K23 and New Tales from the Borderlands on offer for over half-off off regular retail prices.

If you’re looking to upgrade your old-gen console and are after a lightweight alternative to the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S is also currently on sale for AU $399.99, which is 20% off its original price tag.

Further Black Friday 2022 sales are also available through the Xbox online storefront, and if you’re interested to see other console-specific deals currently taking place this year, visit our other Black Friday roundups:

Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.

Amazon Black Friday: Best Xbox Console Deals

Amazon Black Friday: Best Xbox One/Series X/S Game Deals

Amazon Black Friday: Best Xbox One/Series X/S Accessories Deals

The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 gaming page.