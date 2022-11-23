The best deals of the Steam Autumn Sale 2022

The 2022 Steam Autumn Sale has kicked off, with a whopping number of deals available throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday on a number of big-budget and indie titles alike. Valve and various publishers are offering up to 90% off on a range of excellent PC games, with highlights such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt available for AU $11.99 and the all-time classic Portal 2 at just AU $1.45.

There are also some great deals on game bundles currently running, with franchises like Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed and Hitman available for upwards of 70% off regular retail prices. Now is the best time to stock up your Steam library with any hits you may be missing, as there’s certainly enough here to keep you busy well into the new year.

The Steam Autumn Sale will finish up on 29 November 2022 at 1 PM ET / 30 November 2022 at 5 AM AEST.

Here are some of the best deals currently on offer

Note: All Steam Autumn Sale prices listed are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.

Steam Autumn Sale 2022: Best PC Game Deals

ARK: Survival Evolved – $7.23 $28.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Arma 3 – $11.23 $44.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Assassin’s Creed 2 – $4.48 $14.95 (-70%)

(-70%) Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – $29.97 $59.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Assassin’s Creed Bundle – $138.88 $517.45 (-73%)

(-73%) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $22.48 $89.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Assassin’s Creed Origins – $17.99 $89.95 (-80%)

(-80%) Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $9.88 $29.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $14.98 $59.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Assassin’s Creed Unity – $11.23 $44.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Back 4 Blood – $29.68 $89.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Battlefield™ 1 – $5.99 $49.95 (-88%)

(-88%) Battlefield™ 2042 – $29.68 $89.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Battlefield™ V Definitive Edition – $5.99 $59.95 (-90%)

(-90%) Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – $47.05 $162.45 (-71%)

(-71%) Call of Duty: Black Ops III – $29.68 $89.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Chivalry 2 – $28.47 $56.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Conan Exiles – $17.08 $56.95 (-70%)

(-70%) Cuphead – $20.26 $28.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Cyberpunk 2077 – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Dead by Daylight – $11.58 $28.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – $41.21 $54.95 (-25%)

(-25%) DOOM – $8.73 $34.95 (-75%)

(-75%) DOOM Eternal – $13.73 $54.95 (-75%)

(-75%) DRAGON BALL FighterZ – $12.74 $84.95 (-85%)

(-85%) DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – $22.48 $89.95 (-75%)

(-75%) EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 – $59.97 $99.95 (-40%)

(-40%) ELDER SCROLLS SUMMER BUNDLE – $26.27 $104.85 (-75%)

(-75%) F1 22 – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition – $9.88 $29.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Fallout 4 – $8.23 $24.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Fallout 76 – $13.73 $54.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Fallout New Vegas Ultimate – $9.88 $29.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Far Cry 5 Standard Edition – $17.99 $89.95 (-80%)

(-80%) Far Cry Bundle – $78.75 $360.80 (-78%)

(-78%) Far Cry New Dawn – $16.98 $67.95 (-75%)

(-75%) FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – $81.61 $114.95 (-29%)

(-29%) FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker – Standard Edition – $29.97 $59.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Ghost Watchers – $17.20 $21.50 (-20%)

(-20%) God of War – $56.21 $74.95 (-25%)

(-25%) Hades – $21.57 $35.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Halo 2: Anniversary – $4.58 $11.45 (-60%)

(-60%) Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary – $4.58 $11.45 (-60%)

(-60%) Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $19.98 $49.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Hitman 2 – Gold Edition – $20.99 $139.95 (-85%)

(-85%) Hitman 2 Standard Edition – Bundle – $13.45 $89.75 (-85%)

(-85%) Hitman 3 Standard Edition – $31.48 $89.95 (-65%)

(-65%) Hollow Knight – $8.75 $17.50 (-50%)

(-50%) Lost Judgment – $69.96 $99.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Madden NFL 23 – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition – $19.99 $99.95 (-80%)

(-80%) Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered – $3.99 $39.95 (-90%)

(-90%) Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition – $11.98 $39.95 (-70%)

(-70%) Persona 5 Royal – $69.96 $99.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Phasmophobia – $15.96 $19.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Portal 2 – $1.45 $14.50 (-90%)

(-90%) Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.68 $89.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $11.39 $28.49 (-60%)

(-60%) Resident Evil Village – $42.74 $56.99 (-25%)

(-25%) Satisfactory – $26.97 $44.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Sea of Thieves – $24.72 $49.45 (-50%)

(-50%) Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $8.99 $89.95 (-90%)

(-90%) Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology – $43.45 $302.79 (-86%)

(-86%) Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition – $21.56 $239.79 (-91%)

(-91%) SnowRunner – $22.52 $40.95 (-45%)

(-45%) STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition – $7.48 $29.95 (-75%)

(-75%) STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition – $7.49 $49.95 (-85%)

(-85%) STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ – $7.49 $49.95 (-85%)

(-85%) Stellaris – $14.23 $56.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Stray – $33.56 $41.95 (-20%)

(-20%) SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION – $7.49 $74.95 (-90%)

(-90%) The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition – $10.48 $34.95 (-70%)

(-70%) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $13.73 $54.95 (-75%)

(-75%) The Witcher: Enhanced Edition – $2.03 $13.59 (-85%)

(-85%) The Witcher 2 – $4.07 $27.19 (-85%)

(-85%) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $11.99 $59.99 (-80%)

(-80%) The Witcher Trilogy – Bundle – $16.28 $100.77 (-84%)

(-84%) Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure – $7.47 $14.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $18.73 $74.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $11.98 $29.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – $14.83 $44.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Total War: Three Kingdoms – $30.59 $89.99 (-66%)

(-66%) Total War: Three Kingdoms – Emperor Edition – $61.39 $175.44 (-65%)

(-65%) Total War: WARHAMMER III – $71.96 $89.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Warframe: Angels of the Zariman Chrysalith – $29.27 $44.99 (-35%)

(-35%) Way of the Hunter – $41.21 $54.95 (-25%)

The full lineup of Steam Autumn sales is available to browse via Steam.

