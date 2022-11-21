News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for PC accessories

Amazon is offering up to half-off premium PC peripherals through Black Friday 2022 sales. Here are some of the best deals we rounded up.
21 Nov 2022
Emily Shiel
Image: Shutterstock

With the majority of PC titles adorning Black Friday discounts available through online storefronts such as Steam and the Epic Games Store this week, we’ve rounded up some of the best PC hardware and peripherals deals spotted through the Amazon Black Friday 2022 sales.

Premium peripherals brands such as Razer and Corsair have a range of products on offer up to and onwards of 50% off their original price tags, with accessories including the Razer DeathAdder V2 Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse at AU $43.00 and the Corsair K60 RGB PRO Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at AU $84.00 available in the lineup.  

If you’re hunting for some console-specific deals during Black Friday 2022, visit our other roundup for our editor’s picks:

Amazon Black Friday: The Best PC Accessories Deals

Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions. 

Keyboards:

Mice:

Headsets:

Other:

The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 gaming page.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Emily Shiel

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

