Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for PC accessories

With the majority of PC titles adorning Black Friday discounts available through online storefronts such as Steam and the Epic Games Store this week, we’ve rounded up some of the best PC hardware and peripherals deals spotted through the Amazon Black Friday 2022 sales.
Premium peripherals brands such as Razer and Corsair have a range of products on offer up to and onwards of 50% off their original price tags, with accessories including the Razer DeathAdder V2 Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse at AU $43.00 and the Corsair K60 RGB PRO Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at AU $84.00 available in the lineup.
If you’re hunting for some console-specific deals during Black Friday 2022, visit our other roundup for our editor’s picks:
- Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Nintendo Switch games and accessories
- Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on PlayStation games and accessories
- The best deals of the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale
- The best deals from the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale
Amazon Black Friday: The Best PC Accessories Deals
Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.
Keyboards:
- Corsair K60 RGB PRO Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $84.00
$169.00(-50%)
- GameSir Gaming Keyboard and Mouse for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC – $89.00
$105.00(-15%)
- KLIM™ Chroma Gaming Keyboard – $25.47
$29.97(-15%)
- KLIM™ Chroma Wireless Keyboard – $33.97
$39.97(-15%)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Yellow Switch – $121.00
$239.95(-50%)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $110.00 $299.95 (-63%)
- Razer RZ03-03390200-R3M1 Huntsman Mini Optical Gaming Keyboard, Linear Red Switch (Black) – $91.00
$239.95(-62%)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboards – $223.00
$349.00(-36%)
- XVX Womier K87 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $153.59
$165.95(-7%)
Mice:
- Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE, Wireless – $108.00
$159.00(-32%)
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset (Mercury White) – $74.00
$149.95(-51%)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse (Black) – $43.00
$139.95(-69%)
- Razer RZ01-03050400-R3M1 Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – $123.00
$133.70(-8%)
Headsets:
- Corsair CA-9011211-AP HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – $109.00
$169.00(-36%)
- EKSA Gaming Headset Stand Holder – $42.45
$49.95(-15%)
- Neetto Headphone Hanger Holder Wall Mount – $12.74
$16.99(25%)
- Razer RZ04-03230100-R3M1 BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset with USB Sound Card – $74.10
$174.95(-58%)
- SOMIC G951S Purple Stereo Gaming Headset with Mic – $45.99
$55.99(-18%)
Other:
- ALPIAZ Wired Gaming Controller, Joystick Gamepad with Dual Vibration – $33.99 $39.99 (-15%)
- Corsair 110Q Mid-Tower Quiet ATX PC Gaming Case (Black) – $81.00
$92.00(-12%)
- Elgato Stream Deck Corsair 10GAA9901 – $139.00
$193.00(-28%)
- SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface – Large Cloth – $16.00
$32.00(-50%)
The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 gaming page.
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.