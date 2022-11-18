The best deals of the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale

The Nintendo eShop is gearing up for Black Friday early, with a whopping sale currently taking place for a range of starry Nintendo Switch games. If you’ve been holding out for Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s got a decent price drop. There are also solid deals on a range on Switch-exclusive titles, including Metroid Dread, Triangle Strategy, and Super Mario Odyssey.

There’s also half-off select Activision Blizzard titles, including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Doom 3: Eternal Collection. Other gems include Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition for half off, Ori and the Will of the Wisps for AU $15.30, and Persona 5 Royal with its first price drop, at AU $69.96.

Underrated gothic hit Lost in Random is also going for an absolute steal at AU $7.99.

If you’ve had your eye on a particular Switch game or another, it’s likely on special during the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale. Check out your wishlist now to see the highlights, or read on for a list of the best deals around.

Note: All Nintendo eShop prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices will likely be available in other regions.

Beyond A Steel Sky – $23.98

Cat Cafe Manager – $18.00

Coromon – $24.00

Cozy Grove – $10.14

Cult of the Lamb – $30.00

Curse of the Dead Gods – $14.97

Destroy All Humans! – $35.97

Diablo 2: Resurrected – $34.95

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $44.97

Digimon Survive – $48.95

Disney Dreamlight Valley – $38.20

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! – $15.00

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – $43.95

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $43.95

Dropsy – $11.25

EA Sports FIFA 23 – $35.97

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – $53.30

Goat Simulator: The Goaty – $11.25

Golf Story – $9.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $53.30

Kao The Kangaroo – $30.09

Kentucky Route Zero – $19.99

Lego Brawls – $42.00

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $49.97

Lost in Play – $18.00

Lost in Random – $7.99

Little Nightmares 2 – $13.15

Maneater – $30.00

Metroid Dread – $53.30

Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition – $37.16

Monster Hunter Rise – $29.95

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – $60.25

My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition – $27.00

Neon White – $27.95

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $15.30

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – $24.74

Persona 5 Royal – $69.96

Quake – $5.98

Return to Monkey Island – $33.75

Sonic Colours – $29.97

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – $22.50

Super Mario Odyssey – $53.30

Strange Horticulture – $13.56

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! – $13.65

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 – $26.97

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater – $34.95

Torchlight 2 – $7.50

Triangle Strategy – $53.30

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition – $18.67

Xenoblade Chronicles – $53.30

The Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale is now available to browse on console, via the Current Offers tab in the eShop hub.