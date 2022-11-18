The best deals of the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale

The Nintendo eShop is gearing up for Black Friday early, with a whopping sale currently taking place for a range of starry Nintendo Switch games. If you’ve been holding out for Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s got a decent price drop. There are also solid deals on a range on Switch-exclusive titles, including Metroid Dread, Triangle Strategy, and Super Mario Odyssey.
There’s also half-off select Activision Blizzard titles, including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Doom 3: Eternal Collection. Other gems include Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition for half off, Ori and the Will of the Wisps for AU $15.30, and Persona 5 Royal with its first price drop, at AU $69.96.
Underrated gothic hit Lost in Random is also going for an absolute steal at AU $7.99.
If you’ve had your eye on a particular Switch game or another, it’s likely on special during the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale. Check out your wishlist now to see the highlights, or read on for a list of the best deals around.
Note: All Nintendo eShop prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices will likely be available in other regions.
- Beyond A Steel Sky – $23.98
- Cat Cafe Manager – $18.00
- Coromon – $24.00
- Cozy Grove – $10.14
- Cult of the Lamb – $30.00
- Curse of the Dead Gods – $14.97
- Destroy All Humans! – $35.97
- Diablo 2: Resurrected – $34.95
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $44.97
- Digimon Survive – $48.95
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – $38.20
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! – $15.00
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – $43.95
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $43.95
- Dropsy – $11.25
- EA Sports FIFA 23 – $35.97
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses – $53.30
- Goat Simulator: The Goaty – $11.25
- Golf Story – $9.99
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $53.30
- Kao The Kangaroo – $30.09
- Kentucky Route Zero – $19.99
- Lego Brawls – $42.00
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $49.97
- Lost in Play – $18.00
- Lost in Random – $7.99
- Little Nightmares 2 – $13.15
- Maneater – $30.00
- Metroid Dread – $53.30
- Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition – $37.16
- Monster Hunter Rise – $29.95
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – $60.25
- My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition – $27.00
- Neon White – $27.95
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $15.30
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – $24.74
- Persona 5 Royal – $69.96
- Quake – $5.98
- Return to Monkey Island – $33.75
- Sonic Colours – $29.97
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – $22.50
- Super Mario Odyssey – $53.30
- Strange Horticulture – $13.56
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! – $13.65
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 – $26.97
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater – $34.95
- Torchlight 2 – $7.50
- Triangle Strategy – $53.30
- Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition – $18.67
- Xenoblade Chronicles – $53.30
The Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale is now available to browse on console, via the Current Offers tab in the eShop hub.