News

 > News > Nintendo

The best deals of the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale

The Nintendo eShop is currently hosting a major Black Friday sale. Here are the best deals on offer.
18 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
nintendo eshop best deals black friday sale

Nintendo

Image: Gameloft

Share Icon

The Nintendo eShop is gearing up for Black Friday early, with a whopping sale currently taking place for a range of starry Nintendo Switch games. If you’ve been holding out for Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s got a decent price drop. There are also solid deals on a range on Switch-exclusive titles, including Metroid Dread, Triangle Strategy, and Super Mario Odyssey.

There’s also half-off select Activision Blizzard titles, including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Doom 3: Eternal Collection. Other gems include Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition for half off, Ori and the Will of the Wisps for AU $15.30, and Persona 5 Royal with its first price drop, at AU $69.96.

Underrated gothic hit Lost in Random is also going for an absolute steal at AU $7.99.

If you’ve had your eye on a particular Switch game or another, it’s likely on special during the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale. Check out your wishlist now to see the highlights, or read on for a list of the best deals around.

Note: All Nintendo eShop prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices will likely be available in other regions.

  • Beyond A Steel Sky – $23.98
  • Cat Cafe Manager – $18.00
  • Coromon – $24.00
  • Cozy Grove – $10.14
  • Cult of the Lamb – $30.00
  • Curse of the Dead Gods – $14.97
  • Destroy All Humans! – $35.97
  • Diablo 2: Resurrected – $34.95
  • Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $44.97
  • Digimon Survive – $48.95
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley – $38.20
  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! – $15.00
  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – $43.95
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $43.95
  • Dropsy – $11.25
  • EA Sports FIFA 23 – $35.97
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses – $53.30
  • Goat Simulator: The Goaty – $11.25
  • Golf Story – $9.99
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $53.30
  • Kao The Kangaroo – $30.09
  • Kentucky Route Zero – $19.99
  • Lego Brawls – $42.00
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $49.97
  • Lost in Play – $18.00
  • Lost in Random – $7.99
  • Little Nightmares 2 – $13.15
  • Maneater – $30.00
  • Metroid Dread – $53.30
  • Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition – $37.16
  • Monster Hunter Rise – $29.95
  • Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – $60.25
  • My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition – $27.00
  • Neon White – $27.95
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $15.30
  • Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – $24.74
  • Persona 5 Royal – $69.96
  • Quake – $5.98
  • Return to Monkey Island – $33.75
  • Sonic Colours – $29.97
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – $22.50
  • Super Mario Odyssey – $53.30
  • Strange Horticulture – $13.56
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! – $13.65
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 8 – $26.97
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater – $34.95
  • Torchlight 2 – $7.50
  • Triangle Strategy – $53.30
  • Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition – $18.67
  • Xenoblade Chronicles – $53.30

The Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale is now available to browse on console, via the Current Offers tab in the eShop hub.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
legacy of kain embracer group
?>
News

Crystal Dynamics acknowledges Legacy of Kain fans

Legacy of Kain fans recently contributed 100,000 signatures to a Crystal Dynamics survey. It was noticed.

Leah J. Williams
blizzard netease game
?>
News

Blizzard games to be suspended in China after NetEase dispute

Blizzard and NetEase will no longer work together to publish games in China.

Leah J. Williams
embracer group gearbox volition
?>
News

Saints Row developer Volition joins Gearbox in Embracer shuffle

Volition will soon become part of Gearbox, Embracer Group has announced.

Leah J. Williams
jumplight odyssey league of geeks game
?>
News

League of Geeks reveals new game, Jumplight Odyssey

Jumplight Odyssey is a starship adventure sim inspired by classic anime of the 1970s.

Leah J. Williams
dead island 2 game
?>
News

Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April 2023

Dead Island 2, the long-gestating zombie adventure, is officially being pushed back.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login