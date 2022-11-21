Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Nintendo Switch games and accessories

Amazon has revealed its lineup of gaming deals for Black Friday 2022 this week, with a diverse range of products, titles and accessories on offer for Nintendo Switch owners. If, like myself, you’re in need of a contraption to hold all of these games soon to be added to your collection, the sisma 72 Switch Game Case is on sale for AU $20.79 right now, which even includes handy storage space for DS and 3DS cartridges as well.
If you haven’t already jumped on board the wholesome life simulator hype train, you can now grab Animal Crossing New Horizons at a discounted price of AU $54.45, with other chilled titles such as Pokemon Snap available for 27% off RRP.
There’s also a great selection of Nintendo Switch couch co-op and family classics on offer, including Super Mario Party at AU $54.45, Mario Party Superstars at AU $54.95 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate at AU $60.95.
For more Black Friday deals, take a look at our other roundups of Nintendo and PlayStation offers:
Amazon Black Friday 2022: Nintendo Switch Game Deals
Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – $54.45
$79.95(-32%)
- Fire Emblem Three Houses – $58.45
$79.95(-27%)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $58.45
$79.95(-27%)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – $39.95
$69.95(-43%)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $58.45
$79.95(-27%)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $48.95
$89.95(-46%)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $54.45
$79.95(-32%)
- Mario Party Superstars – $54.95
$79.95(-31%)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – $53.45
$79.95(-33%)
- NBA 2K23 – $38.45
$89.95(-57%)
- New Pokémon Snap – $58.45
$79.95(-27%)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – $54.45
$79.95(-32%)
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition – $39.95
$79.95(-50%)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – $58.45
$79.95(-27%)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl – $52.45
$79.95(-34%)
- Pokemon Sword – $54.45
$79.95(-32%)
- Splatoon 2 – $58.45
$79.95(-27%)
- Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom – $40.45
$45.90(-12%)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $60.95
$89.95(-32%)
- Super Mario Party – $54.45
$79.95(-32%)
Amazon Black Friday 2022: Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals
- Hori Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller (L) (Super Mario) – $34.02
$54.99(-38%)
- HORI Vault Case (Pikachu & Friends) – $44.45
$54.55(-19%)
- Mcbazel Foldable Video Converter Dock – $25.49
$29.99(-15%)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Fireball Mario – $40.95
$48.35(-15%)
- Powerwave Switch Joypad Retro Purple & Grey – $70.95
$89.95(-21%)
- Powerwave Switch Joypad Green And Red – $66.95
$89.95(-26%)
- amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protector Designed for Nintendo Switch OLED model 2021 – $12.74
$14.99(-15%)
- RunSnail 4in1 Joy-con Charger – $18.68
$29.99(-38%)
- sisma 72 Switch Game Case for 40 Switch Games and 32 DS 3DS Game Cartridges – $20.79
$31.19(-33%)
- tomtoc Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch/OLED Model – $28.79
$41.99(-31%)
The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 gaming page.
