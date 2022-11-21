News

 > News > Nintendo

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Nintendo Switch games and accessories

There are a ton of great Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon for Black Friday 2022. Here are some of the best we found on games and accessories.
21 Nov 2022
Emily Shiel
Super Mario Party is part of the Amazon Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals. Image: Nintendo

Nintendo

Super Mario Party is part of the Amazon Black Friday Deals. Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Amazon has revealed its lineup of gaming deals for Black Friday 2022 this week, with a diverse range of products, titles and accessories on offer for Nintendo Switch owners. If, like myself, you’re in need of a contraption to hold all of these games soon to be added to your collection, the sisma 72 Switch Game Case is on sale for AU $20.79 right now, which even includes handy storage space for DS and 3DS cartridges as well.  

If you haven’t already jumped on board the wholesome life simulator hype train, you can now grab Animal Crossing New Horizons at a discounted price of AU $54.45, with other chilled titles such as Pokemon Snap available for 27% off RRP. 

There’s also a great selection of Nintendo Switch couch co-op and family classics on offer, including Super Mario Party at AU $54.45, Mario Party Superstars at AU $54.95 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate at AU $60.95.  

For more Black Friday deals, take a look at our other roundups of Nintendo and PlayStation offers:

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions. 

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals

The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 gaming page.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Emily Shiel

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
God of War Ragnarok
?>
News

God of War Ragnarok quest pays touching tribute to late developer

God of War Ragnarok is a heartfelt epic worthy of accolade, but the stories behind its development shine a light…

Emily Shiel
Amazon Black Friday 2022 sale PlayStation PS5 Returnal
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on PlayStation games and accessories

Amazon has a good lineup of discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, as well as PlayStation accessories for Black Friday…

Emily Shiel
PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale 2022
?>
News

The best deals from the PlayStation Black Friday Sale

The PlayStation Store has plenty of excellent games at big discounts for its 2022 Black Friday Sale. Here are some…

Edmond Tran
Dead or Alive 5, featuring Ninja Gaiden protagonist Ryu Hayabusa. Image: Team Ninja
?>
News

Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive game reboots reportedly in the works

Plans to reboot the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive video game franchises were mentioned in a developer presentation at…

Edmond Tran
pokemon scarlet violet review
?>
News

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review roundup 

The reviews for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are in, and despite its technical flaws, it’s gotten many excited for the…

Emily Shiel
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login