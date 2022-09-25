News

 > PC

Cyberpunk 2077 breaks major Witcher 3 player record

Cyberpunk 2077 has cleared The Witcher 3's all-time concurrent player record, thanks to Edgerunners.
26 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk 2077 next gen

PC

Image: CD Projekt Red

Share Icon

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially passed The Witcher 3‘s all-time concurrent player record, attracting a whopping 104,827 concurrent players at its peak on 24 September 2022. According to analyst Benji-Sales, The Witcher 3 peaked at just 103,329 during its lifetime. While the milestone has only just been cleared, it’s an impressive achievement – and one that likely indicates Cyberpunk 2077 is back on track to becoming a major hit.

The game launched with lofty ambitions in 2020, but was ultimately grounded by a buggy launch that disappointed many. The game crashed with alarming frequency, characters were guided by rogue AI, combat was poor and felt unfinished, and every story beat was marred by game-breaking bugs. CD Projekt Red was also allegedly at the mercy of studio crunch, which likely contributed to these issues.

Two years on from this disaster, a number of updates and patches have finally polished Cyberpunk 2077 to near-perfection, smoothing out those rough edges and creating a playable, extremely fun adventure filled with deep story, and a lore that has fascinated new and returning players.

The game’s record concurrent player count has been aided by a number of factors – largely the release of Edgerunners, the Netflix anime, and the game update of the same name. The Netflix anime has proved to be wildly popular, with fans and critics praising the characters and mythology of this series. It expands on the world of the game with an original tale – one that highlights the high-speed action and stakes of society in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Read: Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners inspires major game revival

Those who’ve dived into the anime are now returning to the video game in droves, keen to re-experience (or experience for the first time) the dramatic and sweeping tale of V and Johnny Silverhand.

It’s certainly helped matters that the game is currently one sale at a 50% discount on Steam at the time of writing, and that it’s been the subject of many sales other over the last two years. Even if players didn’t jump in at launch, it’s likely there are many that purchased the game with the intent to eventually play it. Now that Cyberpunk fever has hit the world of entertainment, it’s the perfect time to jump in.

If you’ve yet to play Cyberpunk 2077, there are now plenty of reasons to give it your time. Following patch 1.6, the game is now more stable than it’s ever been, and it now comes packed with new content and features, like the ability to mod your clothing, and choose your favourite outfits regardless of power levels and benefits. In addition, there’s also now tie-in content for Edgerunners to find, including David’s iconic yellow jacket.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in the midst of a major revival – one that will likely boost interest in the future of the game, including in its upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion. Expect the concurrent player count to grow ahead of the DLC launch in 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC
More
gloomhaven epic games store
?>
News

Gloomhaven and Ark: Survival Evolved are free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is offering two smash hits for free in September 2022.

Leah J. Williams
respawn ea harassment
?>
News

Apex Legends studio Respawn speaks out against developer harassment

The Apex Legends developer has noted a significant uptick in complaints and harassment from players.

Leah J. Williams
Paus 2022 Worlds of Bethesda
?>
News

Bethesda is hosting a fan 'playground' at PAX Aus 2022

Bethesda will host a major activation at PAX Aus 2022, with fans invited to experience the worlds of Redfall, Starfield,…

Leah J. Williams
detective pikachu 2 game switch
?>
News

Detective Pikachu 2 is reportedly nearing release

Detective Pikachu 2 could be re-revealed soon, according to a post on LinkedIn.

Leah J. Williams
High Score Promotional Image
?>
News

Giveaway: Free tickets to High Score 2022 at MIGW

APRA AMCOS is giving GamesHub readers the chance to win complimentary passes to the High Score 2022 conference, both in-person…

GamesHub

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login