Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on PlayStation games and accessories

Amazon has a good lineup of discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, as well as PlayStation accessories for Black Friday 2022. Here's whats on offer.
21 Nov 2022
Emily Shiel
Returnal is on discount as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sales. Image: Housemarque

Amazon has launched a plethora of deals for Black Friday 2022 deals this week, with a stellar selection of PlayStation titles and hardware accessories to choose from. If you’re keen to get a head start on your Christmas shopping this month, recent releases such as Sonic Frontiers are available to purchase at a discounted 44%, with a number of PS5 exclusives including Returnal and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales available for over 50% off. 

A number of big-budget games are also available at half-off or more, including Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 Gold Edition for AU $48.95, Guerilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West for AU $49.00 and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales at AU $39.00.

PlayStation and Nintendo are also promoting some hefty discounts for Black Friday 2022 on their digital stores. For more, visit our other Black Friday roundups:

Amazon Black Friday: Best PS4 and PS5 Game Deals

Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions. 

Amazon Black Friday: Best PS5 Accessories Deals

The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 page.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Emily Shiel

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

