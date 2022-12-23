News

 > Features > PC

Nicholas Kennedy’s Top 3 Games of 2022

Games critic Nicholas Kennedy shares his personal picks for the Top 3 games of 2022.
23 Dec 2022
Nicholas Kennedy
Nicholas Kennedy Best of 2022 NORCO Game of the Year

PC

Image: GeographyOfRobots

Share Icon

To help look back at the year that was 2022, as part of GamesHub’s Game of the Year festivities we asked a variety of guests to share their fondest game-related memories from the year. In this article, regular GamesHub contributor Nicholas Kennedy gives us his Top 3 games for 2022.

NORCO

NORCO, the first game from creative team GeographyOfRobots, raises the bar for narrative point-and-click adventure games.

As a portrayal of a place, it is exceptionally detailed and evocative. As an investigation of a mystery, it is unpredictable, vivid, and resonant. As the interrogation of the modern American psyche, it is deeply, overwhelmingly sad.

Read: NORCO Review – Refinery Eyes

Flitting between an unflinching high-beam tour of a population utterly unmoored from reality (and those among them that continue to cling on), and a gorgeous, experimental portrayal of the Louisianan communities that the game’s creators were born out of, NORCO has few equals.

In the realms of original, biographical storytelling in video games, NORCO breathes rarefied air, and envelops players with smoke on the exhale.

Webbed

No game this year – or in recent memory for that matter – feels as good to play as Webbed. The fact that Sbug Games’ spider simulator nails the fundamental design of their bouncy, physics-based world, while layering on its astoundingly pleasurable movement systems and effortlessly charming bug kingdom means that Webbed is one of the best platformers you can play right now.

Read: Webbed review – Effortlessly playful

The addition of laser eyes, dedicated dance buttons and musical spider-silk also show that the pursuit of pure, unadulterated joy in game design can still lead to original, fantastical places.

Pentiment

It’s one thing for a game’s attention to detail to impress based on some pre-conceived scale already determined by other games. What Pentiment achieves with world-building, characterisation, and theme, is entirely its own triumph.

An ambitious, wide-ranging, and deeply considered story, Pentiment references historical periods and religious perspectives with a specificity that we just don’t see in games very often. It harnesses them as framing for both a mysterious whodunnit, and one of the most compelling portraits of pre-renaissance Europe you’ll ever play.

Read: Pentiment review – Making history

Rendered in a gorgeous period-specific wood-cut printed art style, Pentiment slips itself gracefully into the very layer cake it seeks to portray, creating an astounding, cyclically artistic experience unlike anything you’ll play this year. 

Read some of Nick’s great writing on GamesHub from 2022:

For more on the top games of 2022, explore the rest of our game of the year coverage:

Stay tuned for more curated lists from GamesHub staff and special games industry guests.

Nicholas Kennedy

Nicholas Kennedy is a Melbourne/Naarm based writer and journalist. He has appeared in The Big Issue, Rolling Stone, and STACK Magazine. Follow him at @nickkennedy.

Related News

Culture Features Mobile Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
biggest video games 2023 wolf among us
?>
Features

The biggest video games set to launch in 2023

Here's every major video game you should get excited about in 2023 and beyond.

Leah J. Williams
Goldie Bartlett from Ghost Pattern, developers of Wayward Strand, shares her top games of 2022
?>
Features

Wayward Strand dev Goldie Bartlett shares her top games of 2022

Goldie Bartlett from Ghost Pattern, developer of Wayward Strand, shares some of her favourite games of 2022.

Goldie Bartlett
Cult of the Lamb Best of 2022 Game of the Year
?>
Features

Cult of the Lamb developers share their favourite games of 2022

The team at Massive Monster, developers of Cult of the Lamb, share three of their favourite games from 2022.

GamesHub
Emily Spindler's Top Games 2022 Game of the Year
?>
Features

Emily Spindler's top 10 games of 2022

GamesHub Staff Writer Emily Spindler shares her Top 10 games of the last twelve months.

Emily Spindler
David Wildgoose Best of 2022 Elden Ring
?>
Features

David Wildgoose on his Game of the Year for 2022: Elden Ring

Longtime games critic and journalist David Wildgoose reflects on his 2022 in video games. Well, one video game, really.

David Wildgoose
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login