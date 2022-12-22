News

 > Features > PlayStation

Kelsey Gamble’s Top 4 Games of 2022

League of Geeks Publishing Producer Kelsey Gamble shares her Top 4 games of 2022.
22 Dec 2022
GamesHub
Kelsey Gamble Best of the year 2022 Game of the Year

PlayStation

Image: Roll7

Share Icon

As part of GamesHub’s Game of the Year festivities, we invited several individuals from the games industry to share what their favourite games of 2022 were. Games industry veteran Kelsey Gamble joins us for this edition.

Kelsey is currently the publishing producer at Australian studio League of Geeks (Armello), which this year finally unveiled two big new projects: a reimagining of cult classic strategy game Solium Infernum, and a 1970s sci-fi anime inspired roguelike, Jumplight Odyssey. She previously worked in communications and community roles at publisher Bethesda, as well as and several other companies around the industry.

You can follow Kelsey on Twitter.

OlliOlli World 

What’s not to like? Skateboards, beautiful art, cool tricks. I like to load up this game when I need a challenge completely different to what my brain is used to handling.

I’m typically the kind of person that gets frustrated in a game where you need to land specific tricks at a specific time but for me, OlliOlli World’s design strikes that beautiful balance between a challenge and a punish.

It helps that the entire time you’re bopping out to the great soundtrack. 

Read: OlliOlli World Review – What a wonderful world

The Artful Escape 

This counts because it was released on PlayStation this year, right, Ed? I’m putting it in anyway. What are you gonna do, edit me? Wait, I assume that’s exactly what you’re going to do. Hmm. (Actually I think I’m just going to leave all of this here – Ed.)

Ok. Well if this makes the cut and you haven’t yet played The Artful Escape, I don’t know what to tell you. This game made me remember that I love video games. 

Read: The Artful Escape Review – A sight and sound to behold

Potionomics 

Potionomics is dating sim meets shop inventory management meets deck builder, and it somehow works.

I was a little skeptical when I first picked it up, thinking that it could lean too hard into one style of game at cost to the other, but it’s got a surprising amount of depth.

Haggling with customers and brewing potions is more fun than I ever realised, and I got hooked on it quickly. Maybe I’m destined to go be a witch in the woods instead of a game developer.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land 

This game came out at a time when I was feeling a bit of disillusionment about games in general, and my place in the industry as a whole. When I say Kirby healed me, it’s not an exaggeration.

It’s not often you package up unbridled joy the way they’ve managed to do here – I played with my 8-year-old and we were both squealing with delight.

Turning into a waddling traffic cone by inhaling it wasn’t on my list of Things That Bring Me Joy for this year but at this point, I’ll take what I can get. 

Read: Kirby and the Forgotten Land review – Sweet 3D dreams

For more on the best games of 2022, explore the rest of our game of the year coverage:

Stay tuned for more curated lists from GamesHub staff and special games industry guests.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
David Wildgoose Best of 2022 Elden Ring
?>
Features

David Wildgoose on his Game of the Year for 2022: Elden Ring

Longtime games critic and journalist David Wildgoose reflects on his 2022 in video games. Well, one video game, really.

David Wildgoose
Umurangi Generation Best of 2022 Game of the Year
?>
Features

Umurangi Generation developer on the impactful moments of 2022

Naphtali Faulker, developer of Umurangi Generation, shares the media and moments that had the most impact on him in 2022.

GamesHub
All The Big Video Game Events 2023
?>
Features

All the big video game events in 2023

The video game events industry is set to get back on track in 2023, following a rocky few years.

Leah J. Williams
Fuzzy Ghost Best of 2022 Game of the Year
?>
Features

Award-winning developers Fuzzy Ghost on their favourite games of 2022

Pete and Scott from Fuzzy Ghost, developers of the award-winning Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg, share their favourite…

GamesHub
Meredith Hall Best of 2022 Game of the Year
?>
Features

Meredith Hall on 2022 with God of War, Card Shark, and RMIT Games

Meredith hall of Summerfall Games, Strange Scaffold, and Aconite reflects on her 2022 through video games big and small.

GamesHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login