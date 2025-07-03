Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Confirms Huge 10.0 Anniversary Update

After selling 7 million copies, year 2 support for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is in full swing. Publishers Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have announced a huge 10.0 update for the game’s anniversary.

New Space Marine 2 PvP mode

Originally, Space Marine 2’s PvP (player vs player) mode was meant to release in patch 9.0. However, it has now been delayed to 10.0, meaning that 9.0 will primarily focus on balancing changes to the game.

So far, we know that the PvP mode will be Chaos v Chaos, set on a new map. This marks a distinct difference from the Loyalist vs Chaos regular PvP.

To support this new game mode, developers are also releasing new Chaos armours.

One of the most anticipated elements of the PvP update is the ability to control the Helbrute. This character served as one of the game’s bosses. It is a variant of the Chaos Dreadnought, which is piloted by a Chaos Space Marine that is trapped inside.

Weapon and Class Upgrades

Adding to the 10.0 update is a new melee weapon. The Power Axe has a unique moveset, executions, and animations.

Although the developers shared little information about the weapon in their Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Steam blog update, it had been speculated that this weapon would be the next to enter the game.

Datamines suggested as far back as May 2025 that the Power Ace could be the next significant weapons addition, and modders have been adding axe mechanics to the game since early post-release.

Alongside the new weaponry, developers are adding a new class for PvE (player vs environment) and PvP game modes. The Techmarine will arrive in update 10.0, an engineer-type class that specialises in fixing and maintaining vehicles and other large-scale technology.

Developers promise more information about this class in upcoming community updates.

This anniversary wave of updates and DLC content should also make progressive strides toward better representing the vivid Warhammer universe, introducing new characters and items. Space Marine 2 faced some criticism for this on launch, despite its engaging combat and movement.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 development

Thanks to the success of Space Marine 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 was announced to be in development earlier this year.

The game’s developers, Saber Interactive, expressed that “Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game” for the company. They are looking to channel what they have learned from the game into “an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third instalment.”

So far, the only preview we have of Space Marine 3 is a promotional image featuring Titus.

Developers have reassured that full support will continue for the second Space Marine instalment, as demonstrated by the 10.0 anniversary update.

However, there is much more to come in the Warhammer universe.