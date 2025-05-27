PlayStation State of Play rumours point to major June 2025 showcase

PlayStation could be planning a major State of Play for June 2025, to align with Summer Game Fest. The rumour arrives courtesy of Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb, who notes it’s an “informed guess” based on precedent. For now, Grubb is unsure whether the showcase will be a formal State of Play, or a much bigger showcase of new and in-development titles – but that hasn’t stopped wild speculation online.

It certainly makes sense that we’d see a State of Play showcase in the coming weeks. Not only has there been a long gap between major presentations, we’re also approaching the annual game announcement bonanza, where nearly every publisher has something to show.

Even in a year of strife for the games industry, amidst various layoffs and financial decline, there are still talented developers working on new and ambitious projects, keen to reveal them across Summer Game Fest.

It’s worth noting PlayStation’s slate for 2025 remains fairly open, and there’s plenty of room for new announcements. We know Ghost of Yōtei is launching in October 2025. We know there’s a range of cool-looking original IP in the works, including Saros (Housemarque) and Directive 8020 (Supermassive Games).

Read: Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Review

What else is next from PlayStation?

Beyond this, there’s plenty of questions about what’s next – whether that be from PlayStation’s original franchises, its owned studios, or its third-party partnerships. A June 2025 State of Play showcase illuminating the company’s future would be well-received by players keen for more.

For now, we don’t quite know what’s in the works – and really, it’s only light rumours that indicate PlayStation will host a State of Play imminently.

At the very least, we know Summer Game Fest will likely support new PlayStation announcements adjacently. Even without a dedicated showcase, we’ll see a range of developers revealing new titles in the coming weeks, with proceedings kicking off on 6 June 2025 (ET/PT).