Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is seemingly getting a physical release

A new ESRB listing indicates Limited Run Games is on board.
27 May 2025 10:03
Leah J. Williams
Image: NInja Theory

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is seemingly getting a physical release for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, with Limited Run Games on publishing duty. As reported by VGC, the news was revealed by a new ESRB listing noting the involvement of Limited Run, and linking out to an array of possible stockists.

In addition, a second ESRB listing also notes a possible physical release for the original Hellblade, specifically for Nintendo Switch. This listing also refers to Limited Run Games.

For those unfamiliar, Limited Run Games is a publisher specialising in collector-style releases for a diverse array of games. It’s in charge of the recently-announced Gex Trilogy physical edition (which includes an inflatable Gex doll) and is also working on special releases for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, and G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra.

In a world where physical games are slowly being deprioritised, Limited Run aims to preserve these releases, and provide an array of physical artefacts (collectibles, books, discs, merchandise) to satisfy those collectors who love tangible goodies.

Read: Gex Trilogy gets collector’s edition with Yoshitaka Amano cover, and inflatable Gex doll

For now, not much is known about Limited Run Games’ plan for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. We assume the upcoming release contain a physical copy of the game on disc, at the very least. We also assume there’ll be extra items to accompany the game – possibly a booklet, or some other form of collectible.

At this stage, Limited Run is yet to make a formal announcement, but based on the ESRB listing, we are likely to see much more in the coming weeks.

Anyone who’s avoided the game due to its digital nature to date, who may be interested by this news, should know Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is an absolute gem worth experiencing. In the GamesHub review, we called it a “visually incredible” experience.

“Holding true to the chills and paranoia of the original, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is a foreboding and bone-tingling follow-up that maintains the slick, oozing essence of its predecessor – all the while breaking new ground visually, and pushing Senua even further from her comfort zone,” we wrote.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is the type of sequel that shows growth in its own way. Just as Senua has come into her own, so have her tales. You wouldn’t expect her to suddenly be a sword-spinning knight after one adventure – but you can feel the level-up in her perception and confidence, both of which are demonstrated through the visual and audio mastery that Ninja Theory have brought to the table.”

