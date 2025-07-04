The Last of Us S3 Loses Game Writers Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross

In a shocking development for fans of the HBO TV series, video game writers and creators Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross will not be working on The Last of Us S3. The third season of the show will now be produced without their influence.

Druckmann and Gross’ influence on Seasons 1 and 2

Neil Druckmann, Studio Head and Head of Creative at Naughty Dog Studios, significantly influenced the creative process for HBO’s The Last of Us TV series. He created the games themselves that provided the show’s base material.

Halley Gross wrote The Last of Us II, the video game, alongside Neil Druckmann, and was also drafted to assist in writing the TV show. Notably, she co-wrote the Season 2 finale.

Both Seasons 1 and 2 of the TV show received overall good ratings, although there was a significant drop in viewership between the two. Season 2’s season finale only reached 3.7 million views compared to the Season 1 finale’s 8.2 million.

Nevertheless, the show’s success has been undeniable. In 2023, it even picked up 24 Emmy Award nominations, including a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Stepping back from The Last of Us S3

Ahead of The Last of Us S3 entering full production, Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross have both announced that they are no longer going to contribute to the writing of the series.

In his statement online, Druckmann expressed the need to return to his responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative at Naughty Dog Studios.

@druckmann on Instagram

The game production studio is currently developing Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Following the world premiere trailer at The Game Awards 2024, the team are working on bringing a sci-fi action-adventure title to life.

Gross’ statement, released the same day, has less information about which projects she is working on next. However, she promises that she has “some truly rad projects ahead” that she is looking forward to sharing.

@grosstastic on Instagram

Nevertheless, the simultaneous loss of both writers is a blow to the HBO TV series team. Having worked on the show’s source material, both writers likely contributed significantly to efforts to maintain the core game’s message and aesthetic on screen.

What is next for the TV series?

The Last of Us S3 is in the early stages of production. Following the departure of Druckmann and Gross, Craig Mazin is now the sole showrunner.

Mazin has paid tribute to the contributions of the two writers, wishing Druckmann well in the development of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

In a statement on the change, he stated that he will continue working with the show’s cast and crew to deliver the quality storytelling fans expect.

Regardless, fans are speculating as to how their absence might affect The Last of Us S3 going forward