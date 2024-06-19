News

Xbox Game Pass – New arrivals and departures in June 2024

Here's all the latest games arriving to and departing from Xbox Game Pass.
19 Jun 2024
Leah J. Williams
my time at sandrock xbox game pass june 2024

Image: Pathea Games

Xbox Game Pass is a moving tapestry of video games. Each month, a dazzling array of new games debut on the platform, while others depart with a brief wave. For as long as subscribers maintain an active subscription, the Xbox Game Pass library is open and “free” – which comes in very handy when major blockbusters hit the service on day one.

In June, there’s a relatively quiet month ahead for subscribers, but still plenty of gems for the right person. My Time at Sandrock is coming to Xbox Game Pass, and it’s great for fans of Stardew Valley-like life sims. For those who enjoy a spot of horror, The Callisto Protocol and Still Wakes the Deep should also satisfy, each with their own unique takes on grim psychological terror.

Read: Still Wakes The Deep review – What truly lurks beneath?

Here’s all the games coming to Xbox Games Pass in June 2024.

Xbox Game Pass: New games for June 2024

Here’s every new game launching on Xbox Game Pass in June 2024:

  • Octopath Traveler (Console, PC, Cloud) – “Embark on an epic journey across the vast and wondrous world of Orsterra and discover the captivating stories of each of the eight travellers.”
  • Octopath Traveler 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) – “Eight new travellers venture forth into an exciting new era in the land of Solistia.”
  • Depersonalisation (PC) – “A tabletop role-playing game inspired by Call of Cthulhu with rich branching narratives.”
  • Isonzo (Console, PC, Cloud) – “Ferocious Alpine warfare will test your tactical skills in this authentic WWI first-person shooter.”
  • The Callisto Protocol (Console, PC, Cloud) – “Use a unique blend of shooting and brutal close-quarters melee combat to fight your way through the maximum-security Black Iron Prison.”
  • Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – “You are trapped on an oil rig in the North Sea, running from an unknowable horror that has come aboard.”
  • My Time at Sandrock (Console, PC, Cloud on 19 June) – “Gather resources to build machines, befriend locals, and defend Sandrock from monsters – all while saving the town from economic ruin!”
  • Keplerth (PC on 20 June) – “Try to survive on a hostile alien planet in this 2D sandbox RPG, where you can choose to live alone or fight side-by-side with your friends in the online multiplayer mode.”
  • EA Sports FC 24 (Console, PC, Cloud on 25 June) – “Lead your nation against the best and challenge for international glory as champions from across The World’s Game go head-to-head to become Champions of Europe.”
  • SteamWorld Dig (Console, Cloud on 26 June) – “Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need.”
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console, PC on 26 June) – “When an old trading town is struck by mysterious earthquakes, it’s up to a lone steambot and her unlikely companion to uncover what trembling terrors lie beneath.”
  • Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud on 27 June) – “Join Robin Hood and his unwavering band of outlaws in 12th-century England on their mission for a free Nottingham, as you travel across various regions and build up a secret hideout village and help the denizens of the surrounding lands.”

Xbox Game Pass: Game departures for June 2024

The following titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass on 30 June:

  • FIFA 22
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
  • Stranded Deep
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
  • Sword and Fairy Together Forever

On 5 July, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also lose access to Cricket 22. As always, you’ll be able to purchase these games at a discount if you’re keen to keep playing them after they depart Xbox Game Pass.

You can check out the full range of Xbox Game Pass titles here.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

