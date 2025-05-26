Fantasy Life i has already sold 500,000 copies

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is officially a success for Level-5, selling 500,000 copies in the two days since it launched. In a post on its website, Level-5 has celebrated the success of the game, even launching a “follow and repost campaign” to thank fans for their support. Those who participate are in for a chance of winning game codes, as well as an original art board from the game, starring Rem, the Princess of Mysteria.

In addition, Level-5 earlier confirmed the “overwhelming support” for the game has inspired the creation of new DLC to keep players occupied. As announced, this DLC includes new recipes, as well as additional content “designed to make use of high-rarity weapons obtained from Treasure Groves and other sources.”

For now, an exact release date for this content hasn’t been announced, but it sounds like it’ll be along shortly, and that the game’s continued success may inspire even more DLC in future.

“We will continue to update and improve Fantasy Life i so that players can enjoy its world more comfortably and for an even longer time,” Level-5 has confirmed.

Spreading the word of Fantasy Life i

What’s most intriguing about Fantasy Life i‘s success story is that the game appears to be succeeding largely via word of mouth marketing. For a bit of inside baseball, review code for the game was very late to arrive, delaying reviews from gaming publications and content creators. As of writing, there are very few scored reviews of the title doing the rounds. Much of the praise it’s earned has been delivered peer-to-peer.

Speaking anecdotally, on discussing the game on social media, GamesHub posts were met with surprise that the game was out, as there seemed to be little fanfare surrounding it. But on learning of its release, there was ample excitement. That seems to be spreading as more people discover the game, inspiring more uptake.

Already, countless folks have entered the world of Fantasy Life i, and as the game’s profile continues to grow, it’s likely we’ll see its sales grow in response. Despite a strange release – which included a lack of physical launch of Western regions – it appears Level-5 has a major hit on its hands.