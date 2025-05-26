News

Ubisoft is working on a AAA Rayman game

While it's in the early stages, there's plenty of reasons to pay attention.
26 May 2025 10:11
Leah J. Williams
rayman aaa game

Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft is officially working on a AAA Rayman game, with new job listings confirming small details of what to expect. As spotted by an array of outlets, including Polygon, publicly-posted hiring notices on the Ubisoft website have called for developers with specialisation in animation and game design to work on a “prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand.”

Previously, Ubisoft announced a new Rayman game was in the “exploration phase” but it didn’t seem like a sure thing. As of October 2024, there were scattered rumours of a potential remake in the works, and after media inquiries, Ubisoft confirmed it was exploring options for the beloved franchise.

“We are pleased to confirm Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan have recently started an exploration phase on the Rayman brand,” Ubisoft told Eurogamer at the time. “The project is still in its early stages, and we will share more details later.” In addition, the company also confirmed the creator of the brand, Michel Ancel, was being consulted to ensure “consistency” within the franchise’s universe.

Now, it does appear that exploration phase is over, and that Ubisoft is gearing up to begin work on a major new Rayman title, with a significant scope. Based on the spotted job listings, it does appear this will be a new title in the series, rather than a character appearance akin to Mario + Rabbids, but we’ll have to wait to see what’s in the works.

Read: New Rayman game is in the “exploration phase” at Ubisoft

Rayman hints on the job board

As noted by Polygon, the two job listings hinting at the future of Rayman are fairly straightforward. One calls for a 3D gameplay animator who would be responsible for creating “high-quality character animation that captures nuanced emotional states and personality” as well as developing an overarching animation style that will define the game’s identity.

The second job listing calls for a senior game designer who will “pitch, design and prototype core game systems” then implement these with a wider team, while also handling design documentation, feature specification, and more.

Neither listing makes a secret of the subject matter – they both refer to a “prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand” – which is fairly refreshing to see. Typically when a game studio hires for new projects, the actual subject matter is kept highly secret. In this case, it appears Ubisoft wants candidates to know exactly what they’re applying for, allowing for a better preparedness.

What’s also notable is that when Polygon contacted Ubisoft for comment, it didn’t deny the existence of the new Rayman game. Rather, it simply confirmed it was in the “early stages” and that more details would be revealed soon. With that confirmation, we know Ubisoft has big plans for Rayman, and that we’ll likely hear more as plans develop. Stay tuned.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS, and every piece of weird history she knows.

