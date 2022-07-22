The Best Xbox Games of 2022 (So Far)

After a big end to 2021 with Halo: Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, things have been relatively quiet for Xbox, at least when it comes to console-exclusive games. But there have been plenty of great gems on Xbox Game Pass in 2022, some great updates to existing games (like the Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 5), as well as some standout multi-platform titles worth playing on any system you can.

The one Xbox console exclusive really worth noting is the recently-released As Dusk Falls, which is an interactive, branching narrative game from one of the lead people behind Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls – both big PlayStation Exclusives.

On the multi-platform front, it’s impossible not to mention Elden Ring, which has successfully introduced millions of people to the FromSoftware ‘Souls‘ genre – and it’s worth giving this one a try if you’ve been curious about these games in the past. Then, there’s the interactive horror game The Quarry, vibrant looter-shooter Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and a selection of the year’s best indies.

Here are the best Xbox games released in 2022 so far:

For more on the best games of 2022 so far, be sure to check out our other lists:

As Dusk Falls

From our As Dusk Falls review: ‘As Dusk Falls solves the Quantic Dream formula. That is, the formula to create a multi-layered, branching interactive narrative game where the results of your choices flow organically, and you feel a deep, emotional investment in its world and characters.’

‘Revolving primarily around the intertwined stories of two different characters and their families, As Dusk Falls deals with a chance encounter between Vince, a disgraced airline mechanic moving across the country with his young family, and Jay, the youngest in a rough rural family trying to resolve their father’s debts with one quick break-and-enter.’

Read: As Dusk Falls Review – A Rare, Introspective Drama

‘[The game] tackles intimate themes with intimate storytelling. It spends meaningful time with believable characters and complex personal issues. It attempts to explore answers to those relatable and sometimes unanswerable questions about ourselves. And most importantly, it doesn’t get distracted or lost along the way.’ – Edmond Tran

Rogue Legacy 2

From our Rogue Legacy 2 review: ‘Like the original game, the 2D action-platformer Rogue Legacy 2 sees you exploring a castle overrun by monsters and assorted fiends, and attempting to cure the source of corruption. The main hook is that when you die, you then play as your character’s heir, continuing the family’s legacy. Rogue Legacy 2 intelligently iterates on the original’s successful genealogical formula, infusing it with nearly a decade’s worth of rougelike learnings to create a brilliant and worthy sequel.’

‘Every new feature contributes towards improving the concept Rogue Legacy executed so well nearly 10 years ago. Rogue Legacy 2 flourishes with a stylish new art direction, swapping pixel art for clean lines and sharp details on each screen. Even the environment backgrounds pack plenty of beautifully coloured vistas and details to uncover, telling a story about the crumbled society you’re fighting to save. There’s also a post-game difficulty modifier system similar to Hades‘ Heat levels, offering plenty of enticing challenges that beckon you to return. My first successful run roughly took a cumulative 30 hours, with the promise of plenty more to discover when I return.’

Read: Rogue Legacy 2 review – a roguelike delight

‘Rogue Legacy 2 is the perfect sequel. It retains the core of what made the original fantastic, with every feature adding tremendously to the experience. Its cleverly revised class system adds near-limitless gameplay variety, which makes each attempt fun – even when you fail abysmally. This game is everything I wanted from the follow-up, and then some.’ – Chris Button

Tunic

From our Tunic review: ‘In this isometric action-adventure by solo developer Andrew Shouldice, you play as a little fox dressed in a green tunic. There isn’t any characterisation or context beyond this – but Tunic isn’t really about who the fox is; rather, it’s about where you will go.’

‘The thing that’s atypical is that Tunic’s journey is non-linear. There are a few hints here and there about where to go, but no explicit instructions to follow. This might sound daunting – and yes, the game certainly doesn’t hold your hand – but for the most part, its progression design still feels fluid and enjoyable.’

‘There are hints at an ancient secret hidden all over the island, and the morsels of that mystery are what pull you through your adventure. Each small area you explore, or tool that you find, contributes to the completion of an overall objective … even if you aren’t exactly sure what that objective is.’

Read: Tunic Review – One furry little hero in a big isometric world

‘Tunic is an adventure that’s crafted with care and consideration, with a beautifully detailed, charming, and challenging world. Whether you’re looking for some cosy exploration, or to hack-and-slash through hordes of enemies, the world of Tunic is a lovely place to do it in.’ – Christie McQualter

Elden Ring

Where to start with the incredible Elden Ring? FromSoftware has long been making great games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro, and definitely garnered a very vocal and devout following. But even the most fanatic Souls fans could not have possibly predicted how enormously popular and well-received Elden Ring would become in 2022. And for good reason, too.

It took the studio’s unwavering ideas about ideas about challenge and player-driven discovery, both of which have made the Souls games exceptionally special, and dressed them up into a more approachable and enjoyable game without feeling compromised. This includes the major decision to build the game around an open world, which allows for non-linear progression and lets you feel in control of how you progress through the game’s beats and escalation in challenge. It also makes for incredibly dramatic moments of awe, seemingly around every corner.

Read: Elden Ring Review – Stay a while, stay forever

Together with a community who is always more than willing to assist you via the integrated co-op functionality, and so many different ways to play it, it’s no wonder there has been nothing but excellent chatter about Elden Ring, a conversation that has extended long past its initial launch back in March 2022.

Here’s hoping the success of it encourages a trend of imitators, because it’s clear that there are millions of people who have learned to appreciate FromSoftware’s decidedly antithetical school of game design. There’s no question that Elden Ring is one of the best games of 2022. – Edmond Tran

The Quarry

From our review of The Quarry: ‘The Quarry makes me bloody happy Supermassive Games exists. For me, interactive narrative games like Until Dawn and the Dark Pictures Anthology are the ultimate comfort food of gaming, and the strong impression they make outside of enthusiast game spaces is a testament to that.’

‘Until Dawn and games like it are smarter than their schlocky stories and archetypal characters make them out to be, and that intelligence is nestled in the fact that they’re just as strong as spectator experiences as they are interactive ones. They take the best of campfire ghost stories and the nostalgia of ‘choose your own adventure’ books and mash them together, with incredible visual fidelity, and solid acting performances being the cherry on top. The Quarry serves as the best distillation of that combination yet.’

Read: The Quarry Review – A supermassive achievement in horror

‘The Quarry is a loveable achievement – whip-smart, beautiful, and more than willing to pull the rug out and blindside you in the way the great horror often does, all while paying tribute to icons of the genre.’ – Nicholas Kennedy

Tina Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands isn’t just a cartoonish narrative adventure inspired by the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons, it’s also an exploration of creativity and imagination in dire circumstances, with the action of the title helmed by Tiny Tina, a young girl who uses fantasy to escape her reality – living in the post-apocalypse and dealing with the death of close friends. But even when you look past this deeply emotional metanarrative, you’ll still find a game rich with humour, adventure and wonder. This game brims with confidence and bright, shiny hope, making it one of the best and most endearing games of 2022.

Read: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands review – A tremendous tall tale

Each world in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is also lovingly crafted, from the high beanstalks of Tangledrift to the shores of Wargtooth Shallows. Between each realm, you’ll be casually entertained by the banter of Andy Samberg (Valentine), Wanda Sykes (Frette) and Ashly Burch (Tiny Tina) while the narrative plot deepens, and the threats you face amp up in difficulty and reward. Whether you’re battling land sharks or learning more about the intricacies of Tina’s scattered mind, there’s always something beautiful to discover on this fantastical journey. Being able to take a few friends along for the ride makes the entire game that much sweeter. – Leah J. Williams

OlliOlli World

OlliOlli World is a perfect slice of chill vibes, wrapped up in pastel, cartoonish artwork and a plot that involves skateboarding, semi-omnipotent gods, and plenty of buzzing bees. The premise is a little bit zany – you’re a skateboarder looking to become the next Skate God by pulling off high-speed ollies and other tricks – but that just adds to the game’s charm. Pair this loose story with wickedly sharp gameplay, courses that take you into colourful and surreal worlds, and a cast of chilled-out characters, and you’ve got one gnarly package.

Read: OlliOlli World made me forget the world is awful right now

There’s an extreme joy to be had in perfecting every quirk of this adventure, and nailing your best landing. You’ll fall and stumble your way through tougher courses, but when you finally get what OlliOlli World has to teach, you’ll reach a real point of inner satisfaction. The game can be deceptively complex – tougher moves will take significant time to learn and master – but with endless replayability and no real consequences for failure, you’ll find every challenge in this game more exciting than the last. OlliOlli World is pure and wholesome, and there’s no other game out there that gives you quite the same buzz. – Leah J. Williams

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

From our Destiny 2: The Witch Queen review: ‘The Witch Queen expresses the clearest vision of what kind of game Destiny 2 actually is, as well as what it promises to become over time. It’s also clear that it has a far greater sense of where it wants to take its epic story of space worm gods, galaxy-spanning imperial empires, alien refugees, and the fight between a million-strong army of undying Guardians for the next few years.’

‘As an entry point for brand new and returning players, The Witch Queen is the best jumping on point Destiny has had in years, and yet even so, the churn of the live-service nature and the weight borne by focusing on its most profitable core players seems to inexorably pull it towards a certain conclusion – that the game will always be more for the long-term player more than the newcomer.’

Read: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Review – A new age is dawning

‘Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen then is, in some areas, a huge leap forward and in others a minor refinement. It points to the future of Destiny 2, with a clearer sense of what kind of game it will become in the coming years. It will please existing players considerably, as well as bring back many lapsed ones. Whether or not it will see a huge and lasting increase of new light Guardians, I suspect, will depend on other factors. ‘ – Benjamin Abraham

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

From our Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series review: ‘Can you be nostalgic for a game you’ve never played before? Prior to playing Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, I’d disagree – but hours into this charming remaster, which packages Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil into one delightful game, I’ve become entranced by the Klonoa franchise, and how it brims with early 2000s nostalgia.’

‘Playing the game in remastered form, it’s even more of a mystery why Klonoa never broke into the mainstream. Door to Phantomile, the first game in the franchise, is a dazzling and mechanically-tight adventure filled with gorgeous landscapes and a neat layer of puzzling. While the polish and beauty of the game is to do with its excellent remastering, you can see the bones of the original platformer in every jump and move.’

Read: Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series review – A classic gets new life

‘Between wonder-filled stages and mini segments of mine cart riding and flying, there’s plenty in Klonoa Phantasy Reverie that feels familiar, but fresh. The collection naturally evokes a purer time in gaming where simplicity was key, and loveable mascots were trendy. While Klonoa was never the mainstream success it aimed to be, this remaster is the perfect opportunity for the franchise to dazzle a whole new audience.’ – Leah J. Williams

The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe

‘From our review of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe: Ultra Deluxe adds to a beloved, somewhat niche classic in ways that only a game like this can revisit. The Stanley Parable was already a brilliant case study on choice in video games, fed through a main dish of philosophical debate on determinism, with a side of death-of-the-author musings, rounded out with a nice glass of disarming humour.’

Read: The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe review – Existential excellence

‘The 2022 release adds an Ultra Deluxe desert to the menu, elevating the night out from a lovely dinner to an indulgent feast. It’s a dining experience worth returning to for fans who already count The Stanley Parable among their favourite meals, balanced with providing the perfect place for new players to take a chance on something different. Regardless of which door you enter, the philosophical taste is likely to linger long after you’re finished.’ – Chris Lawn

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

From our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review: ‘This new adaptation of Star Wars canon attempts the impossible: bringing together the disparate parts of the Star Wars narrative into one sleek, well-designed package. With unique combat, a vast array of puzzles and exploration opportunities, and one of the best-looking Lego worlds yet, it’s more than up to the task.’

‘No matter which episode you choose, you’ll be thrust headlong into a breakneck Stars Wars adventure that’ll toss you through all the major events of each film, combined with classic Lego gameplay along the way. Explore Coruscant! Smash some scenery! Use the force to conquer environmental puzzles! It’s all here, and just as delightful as ever – but also twice as satisfying, thanks to the game’s fast-paced storytelling and tweaks to the traditional Lego gameplay formula.’

Read: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review – a galactic triumph

Even as somebody who’s bounced off Lego games in the past, I was enthralled by every narrative hook, every blue brick challenge, and every new story quirk. From individual character combat, to the game’s vast locales, and every puzzle that fascinated and challenged me along the way, I was drawn into the game’s funny and weird little stories.’

‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is an epic that certainly lives up to the Star Wars name. While its humour is occasionally a bit childish, effective writing and voice acting helps to keep the action fresh and snappy as this wacky interpretation of the Star Wars mythos plays out. Don’t take it too seriously, and it’s a real blast.’ – Leah J. Williams

Submerged: Hidden Depths

From our Submerged: Hidden Depths review: ‘Submerged: Hidden Depths is a self-dubbed ‘relaxploration’ adventure. After being released exclusively for the Google Stadia in 2020, it finally has a full release for consoles and PC. It’s the sequel to the 2015 adventure Submerged, though you don’t need any prior knowledge going into this one.’

‘It’s a combat-free, open world adventure game about an orphaned brother and sister, Taku and Miku, who are on a quest to find a new home. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic sunken city where the pernicious roots of the Black Plant have sprung forth from the earth and destroyed everything in their wake. Miku has been cursed, but the curse grants her a unique power: she can heal the roots. Using your boat, Hidden Depths asks you to explore the game’s unique map and restore the balance of nature.’

Review: Submerged: Hidden Depths review – The water’s fine

‘Submerged: Hidden Depths succeeds in being a relaxing exploration game. With a gorgeous world, good puzzles, and an ample amount of collectables to uncover, it wouldn’t be surprising if it started appearing on those ‘top ten cosy games’ compilations on TikTok.’ – Christie McQualter

Nobody Saves the World

From our Nobody Saves the World review: ‘Drinkbox Studios has a penchant for making skill-based experiences that successfully mix video game genres – like the Metroid-like brawler Guacamelee, and first-person swordplay game, Severed. Their latest is no different, and no less successful. Nobody Saves the World is a top-down action adventure reminiscent of classic Legend of Zelda games, combined with a customisable class system inspired by Final Fantasy Tactics. ‘

Read: Nobody Saves the World Review – Fine forms

‘Nobody Saves the World blends recognisable aspects from disparate works to create a wholly unique experience. Its systems will challenge you and make you think, and it’s easy to stay engaged while juggling the number of forms and abilities available to the player, while accounting for the variety in world, dungeon, and quest design throughout the adventure. The game enthusiastically discards well-trodden concepts shortly after they’re introduced, and rewards you for doing the same.’ – Pedro Cooray

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

From our Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker review: ‘Endwalker seeks to satisfyingly wrap up a huge array of story and character threads that have been seeded throughout each preceding game expansion, which is a truly ambitious undertaking, and is reflected in its extensive 40+ hour run-time for the main story alone. But Endwalker succeeds at almost every step, providing a satisfying conclusion to the overarching narrative, and doing great justice to its world and characters.’

Read: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – Hope at Journey’s End

‘There is so much more I could praise Endwalker for – Masayoshi Soken’s incredible music, or the top-notch design of new character jobs, Reaper and Sage, are just a couple that spring to mind. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and when this story ends, you’ll find another one just waiting to begin. ‘ – Percy Ranson

WWE 2K22

From our WWE 2K22 review: ‘WWE 2K22 is such a sleek package, it might single-handedly save the entire franchise.’

‘It’s a vast improvement on WWE 2K20, and one of the best games of the entire WWE 2K series. With a number of smart fixes, streamlined action gameplay, and a handful of engaging, well-designed modes, it has successfully shed the franchise’s bad reputation.’

Read: WWE 2K22 review – A phoenix rises from the ashes

‘A year off has certainly done the series good, and helped 2K Games and Visual Concepts rethink what makes wrestling so fun. WWE 2K22 is a game changer, and one that certainly does “hit different”.’ – Leah J. Williams

Are there any Xbox games you think we’ve missed out on in this list of the best Xbox games of 2022 so far? Let us know on Twitter: @GamesHubDotCom.