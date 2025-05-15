MTG Final Fantasy: Exclusive Card Preview – Jecht, Reluctant Guardian

Magic: The Gathering (MTG) is set for its biggest Universes Beyond release ever, with its Final Fantasy crossover. Since its announcement, there’s been raucous excitement to see more, and even without the early card reveals, we saw Commander Decks, Booster Boxes, Collector Booster Boxes, and Starter Decks selling out worldwide. It really is a massive collaboration, and one that’ll no doubt invite great waves of brand new MTG players onto the scene, keen to collect and/or play as their favourite Final Fantasy characters.

Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, we have one coveted character card to reveal: Jecht, Reluctant Guardian // Braska’s Final Aeon. For those who played and loved Final Fantasy X, Jecht is a standout character, on design alone. Not only does he constantly have his tits out, he also rocks a snazzy little arm greave, a pirate bandana, and a chest tattoo. Even if he wasn’t the father of Tidus, he’d earn the title daddy. (Editor’s Note: and for that, we say thank you).

But I digress. He’s a first look at Jecht, Reluctant Guardian // Braska’s Final Aeon in regular and borderless form, with art by Michael MacRae.

MTG Final Fantasy – Jecht, Reluctant Guardian // Brask’s Final Aeon

Jecht, Reluctant Guardian // Braska’s Final Aeon, played first as Jecht, Reluctant Guardian, is a four-mana cost black Legendary Creature – Human Warrior with 4/3 power/toughness. In his base form, Jecht has Menace (he must be blocked by two or more creatures), and whenever he deals combat damage to a player, you can “exile” the card to return it to the battlefield transformed, on its other side.

Then, as in FFX, Jecht becomes Brask’s Final Aeon, a Legendary Enchantment Creature – Saga Nightmare. He maintains the Menace ability, and grows to become a 7/7. In addition, being a Saga card means he has a three-turn build to a devastating attack, before he must be sacrificed.

On the first turn Braska’s Final Aeon appears, he fires the “Jecht Beam.” Each opponent must discard a card, and you get to draw a card. On your second turn with Braska’s Final Aeon on the battlefield, this happens again. If Braska’s Final Aeon survives for a third turn, he performs “Ultimate Jecht Shot.” Each opponent must sacrifice two creatures of their choice. Following this, you must sacrifice Braska’s Final Aeon.

As a little treat following that description, here’s a look at the full art card for Jecht, Reluctant Guardian, which features dual sides by artist Tomohito.

And here’s a glimpse at the full artwork of the base Jecht, illustrated by Michael MacRae.

Image: Michael MacRae / Wizards of the Coast

Image: Michael MacRae / Wizards of the Coast

I’m not sure that I have a favourite of the Jecht, Reluctant Guardian // Braska’s Final Aeon variants revealed. The regular artwork is absolutely gorgeous, and really nails those sea daddy vibes, complete with piercing stare. The full art is equally gorgeous, with Tomohito’s sharp lines and packed-in details really bringing the character’s wildly different sides to life.

Either card would make for a spectacular addition to your latest MTG deck, and particularly if you’re looking to create a deck of Summons, or big monster boys.

That you can choose to transform Jecht, Reluctant Guardian any time you deal combat damage to a player feels particularly dangerous, as if you play this card right, you can unleash its Saga abilities to devastating impact.

Of course, if you like eye candy, you can simply leave Jecht, Reluctant Guardian in his mortal form, and enjoy how the ocean water glistens off his abs. It’s really up to you.

MTG‘s Final Fantasy Universes Beyond set officially launches on 13 June 2025. As with most major sets, Wizards of the Coast is hosting special launch events, and you can find your closest one with the WPN locator.