We all have that one game. The one we’d defend to the ends of the Earth, regardless of any critical pushback, and perhaps occasionally, in the face of logic. For me, that game is Digimon World 3. This was a formative title in my gaming childhood, and one that I will always argue deserved a much fairer critical evaluation. In the era of remakes, remasters, and amidst rumours of a Digimon World return, it’s a game I’d immediately point to as being in line for a modern refresh.

Digimon World 3, unlike so many other tie-ins I played as a kid, felt like a worthy extension of the Digimon anime I’d come to love. For a game largely targeting kids, it also felt incredibly mature in approach – it explored dark themes, without ever talking down to its audience.

You begin the game as Junior, a young kid who logs into a virtual world known as “Digimon Online” with a bright enthusiasm about the future of technology. In Junior’s world, virtual reality presents an opportunity for adventure and digital exploration at the cutting edge. But of course, things immediately go wrong, when a system error forces Junior and his friends to remain in the digital world, seemingly without escape.

The fun, carefree days of playing with Digimon and taking part in cute little battles becomes a memory, as you fight for survival in an increasingly hostile world.

Playing the game as a kid, I remember a fear of this premise. Digimon World 3 invites you in with the promise of exploring a neat, wonderfully-rendered pixel world where cute creatures are your friends, then reveals much darker worlds, as your quest takes you from rolling meadows to murky swamps, deserts, and beyond.

Images: Bandai

There is danger around every corner of this game, as you travel from place to place, taking part in random encounter battles, building your strength, and eventually fighting your way to the ultimate boss. But on the path to Digimon glory, Digimon World 3 also stops to let you smell the roses.

Stop in any corner of its map, and you’ll find lush pixel artwork. Berries that glisten in trees. Moving mechanical gears that turn the great machines of the digital world. Spooky lamps that light up swamps. I have such fond memories of Digimon World 3, thanks mostly to the artwork of this game, and just how detailed it is. The sprite work on individual Digimon is also fantastic, with their lively little models following you as you roam in the overworld.

It’s a delight to meet new Digimon in this adventure, and even more delightful when you see their tiny sprite work on screen.

While not every piece of this game is beautiful – its combat segments feature hulking, dog-ugly 3D models for most Digimon – it’s frequently gorgeous in the overworld, and each new explorable arena is more detailed than the last. It’s clear the game took inspiration from titles like Final Fantasy 7 in approach, with a real focus on compelling environments to elevate its overarching story.

Image: Bandai

I’d be remiss if I didn’t also mention the other biggest thing Digimon World 3 has going for it: its moreish game-with-a-game card battles. As you roam in the game, you’ll collect a variety of cards to upgrade a travelling deck. Then, in certain regions, you’ll be able to spend time battling away in 1v1 battles, pitting your strongest cards against your opponent’s, in search of glory.

I spent so many hours in these card battles, building strategy with neat card combos. It’s all about whittling your opponent’s health down to nothing, while staying alive yourself. But certain Digimon can “evolve” if you play your cards right, so you’ll also spend time considering which cards to play, and in what order. When you’re trying to hunt down evil hackers and prevent your fellow players being turned into Oinkmon (in a very bizarre, silly plot point), it’s a wonderful distraction.

Image: Bandai, Let’s Play Archive

By no stretch is Digimon World 3 a perfect game. As mentioned, its 3D models leave a lot to be desired. Its combat system is fairly slow, and frequent random encounter battles can make your adventure frustrating as it continues. (I will say the game’s “Blast Gauge” evolution metre remains an exciting mechanic, and it’s always cool to see your Digimon evolve into higher beings.)

Even with that said, it’s a game worth playing, whether for the first time, or in a revisit. Its pixel art style has weathered the test of time, and the game still looks great, outside of combat. Personally, I also think the story has aged well, with its tale of digital infiltration and the dangers of being fully immersed by virtual reality feeling prescient in an era where technology is king.

Analysing Digimon World 3‘s middling-to-poor critical reception – which, to be honest, quite surprised me – it would be fair to conclude this game doesn’t have enough enthusiasm behind it, for it to return in any fashion. But if there’s one voice rallying for it to get another good, solid go, it’s me. As one of the first games I played and finished, it holds a very dear place in my heart. I firmly believe it’s worthy of a reappraisal, and that it remains worth playing today.