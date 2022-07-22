The Best PlayStation Games of 2022 (So Far)

Are you lucky enough to have scored a PS5 over the past year, and need to know what games to play? Or maybe you’re still holding onto that workhorse of a PS4, and looking to get the most out of it. Either way, despite a quieter year for PlayStation-exclusive titles, there are still plenty of great games for you to play in 2022.

Aside from the obvious first-party picks of Horizon Forbidden West (which is a grand, visual powerhouse on both the PS5 and PS4), and the long-awaited release of Gran Turismo 7 for people who enjoy driving nice cars, we’ve included many of the standout multi-platform titles in this list.

Of course, there’s Elden Ring, which has successfully introduced millions of people to the FromSoftware ‘Souls‘ genre – and it’s worth giving this one a try if you’ve been curious about these games in the past. Then there’s the interactive horror game The Quarry, vibrant looter-shooter Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and a selection of the year’s best indies.

Here are the best PS4 and PS5 games released in 2022 so far:

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is a game that makes you forget the real world; one that involves you so fully in its tale of post-apocalyptic wastelands and the birth of a new world that takes breaks between story beats feels like leaving friends behind. Not only is the game a technical marvel – snow-capped peaks glimmer with frost, skin glistens, oceans ripple – it also features phenomenal character work, with Aloy, Varl and Erend feeling like well-rounded, realistic humans.

Read: Horizon Forbidden West review – a breathtaking journey

While the story does occasionally go off the rails in the best way – the climax is particularly shocking, and leans heavily into high-concept sci-fi themes – the dialogue and plot work well to weave a well-paced, intriguing tale of high fantasy at the end of the world. Aloy also makes for a thoughtful, endearing protagonist, and guides every moment of this narrative to its satisfying, gorgeous conclusion. Whether you’re looking for a cinematic epic to devour, or a game that’ll let you wander off to explore shady trees, changing sunsets and palm oases, this is a game you’ll want to return to often. It’s a beautiful world, and one worth experiencing for yourself as one of the best games of 2022. – Leah J. Williams

Gran Turismo 7

Image: Polyphony Digital

From our Gran Turismo 7 review: ‘Gran Turismo 7 is very much absorbed in its own specific, unwavering ideals about what a driving and racing game should be. It’s how the series always has been, and in 2022, it feels like the developers at Polyphony Digital have continued to be completely unfazed about what’s become popular in the mainstream racing space in the 8 years since Gran Turismo 6.’

‘The result is that Gran Turismo continues to be a beautifully meticulous franchise that feels as finely-engineered, polished, and refined as the cars it’s simulating. There’s an aura of serious conviction, respect, and tastefulness here that is admirable. But what has changed are moves to make its world feel less exclusionary.’

Read: Gran Turismo 7 Review – Going the extra mile

‘In design, presentation, and practice, Gran Turismo 7 staunchly upholds its long-held series ethos. The love and dedication to cars and motorsports that comes through feels genuine. But the game also works hard to make you feel welcome and in the know, taking the time to slowly build your skills and understanding, to make sure you’re not left out of the love-in. A detailed driving simulation with impressive fidelity and presence in an approachable package, Gran Turismo 7 is confident, handsome, and endearing.’ – Edmond Tran

Elden Ring

Where to start with the incredible Elden Ring? FromSoftware has long been making great games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro, and definitely garnered a very vocal and devout following. But even the most fanatic Souls fans could not have possibly predicted how enormously popular and well-received Elden Ring would become in 2022. And for good reason, too.

It took the studio’s unwavering ideas about ideas about challenge and player-driven discovery, both of which have made the Souls games exceptionally special, and dressed them up into a more approachable and enjoyable game without feeling compromised. This includes the major decision to build the game around an open world, which allows for non-linear progression and lets you feel in control of how you progress through the game’s beats and escalation in challenge. It also makes for incredibly dramatic moments of awe, seemingly around every corner.

Read: Elden Ring Review – Stay a while, stay forever

Together with a community who is always more than willing to assist you via the integrated co-op functionality, and so many different ways to play it, it’s no wonder there has been nothing but excellent chatter about Elden Ring, a conversation that has extended long past its initial launch back in March 2022.

Here’s hoping the success of it encourages a trend of imitators, because it’s clear that there are millions of people who have learned to appreciate FromSoftware’s decidedly antithetical school of game design. There’s no question that Elden Ring is one of the best games of 2022. – Edmond Tran

Stray

From our Stray review: ‘As a game with a feline protagonist, Stray gets a lot right about being a cat. It feels good to move through the world, whether slow-walking warily, determinedly picking up the pace into a steady trot, or breaking out into a full sprint when you realise you’ve got to be somewhere else right this second.’

‘It’s not just the way you travel through the world. There are moments when you stop to rub your side against someone’s legs. You can press a button to scratch the carpet and there are even a couple of puzzles that make smart use of this ability. The way you stretch out one paw to tentatively bat at a suspicious object or how you curl up on a cushion in the perfect pretzel… it’s just so exquisitely, believably cat-like.’

Read: Stray Review – So Exquisitely, Believably Cat-like

‘It’s ultimately a tale about human beings and their robot creations, and this stray cat just sort of wanders through it, triggering pivotal events and drawing characters together, yet still remaining separate from it. In the end, it doesn’t particularly have much to do with you. You remain at a distance, indifferent, aloof, and in this sense maybe it’s the ideal cat tale.’ – David Wildgoose

The Quarry

From our review of The Quarry: ‘The Quarry makes me bloody happy Supermassive Games exists. For me, interactive narrative games like Until Dawn and the Dark Pictures Anthology are the ultimate comfort food of gaming, and the strong impression they make outside of enthusiast game spaces is a testament to that.’

‘Until Dawn and games like it are smarter than their schlocky stories and archetypal characters make them out to be, and that intelligence is nestled in the fact that they’re just as strong as spectator experiences as they are interactive ones. They take the best of campfire ghost stories and the nostalgia of ‘choose your own adventure’ books and mash them together, with incredible visual fidelity, and solid acting performances being the cherry on top. The Quarry serves as the best distillation of that combination yet.’

Read: The Quarry Review – A supermassive achievement in horror

‘The Quarry is a loveable achievement – whip-smart, beautiful, and more than willing to pull the rug out and blindside you in the way the great horror often does, all while paying tribute to icons of the genre.’ – Nicholas Kennedy

Tina Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands isn’t just a cartoonish narrative adventure inspired by the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons, it’s also an exploration of creativity and imagination in dire circumstances, with the action of the title helmed by Tiny Tina, a young girl who uses fantasy to escape her reality – living in the post-apocalypse and dealing with the death of close friends. But even when you look past this deeply emotional metanarrative, you’ll still find a game rich with humour, adventure and wonder. This game brims with confidence and bright, shiny hope, making it one of the best and most endearing games of 2022.

Read: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands review – A tremendous tall tale

Each world in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is also lovingly crafted, from the high beanstalks of Tangledrift to the shores of Wargtooth Shallows. Between each realm, you’ll be casually entertained by the banter of Andy Samberg (Valentine), Wanda Sykes (Frette) and Ashly Burch (Tiny Tina) while the narrative plot deepens, and the threats you face amp up in difficulty and reward. Whether you’re battling land sharks or learning more about the intricacies of Tina’s scattered mind, there’s always something beautiful to discover on this fantastical journey. Being able to take a few friends along for the ride makes the entire game that much sweeter. – Leah J. Williams

OlliOlli World

OlliOlli World is a perfect slice of chill vibes, wrapped up in pastel, cartoonish artwork and a plot that involves skateboarding, semi-omnipotent gods, and plenty of buzzing bees. The premise is a little bit zany – you’re a skateboarder looking to become the next Skate God by pulling off high-speed ollies and other tricks – but that just adds to the game’s charm. Pair this loose story with wickedly sharp gameplay, courses that take you into colourful and surreal worlds, and a cast of chilled-out characters, and you’ve got one gnarly package.

Read: OlliOlli World made me forget the world is awful right now

There’s an extreme joy to be had in perfecting every quirk of this adventure, and nailing your best landing. You’ll fall and stumble your way through tougher courses, but when you finally get what OlliOlli World has to teach, you’ll reach a real point of inner satisfaction. The game can be deceptively complex – tougher moves will take significant time to learn and master – but with endless replayability and no real consequences for failure, you’ll find every challenge in this game more exciting than the last. OlliOlli World is pure and wholesome, and there’s no other game out there that gives you quite the same buzz. – Leah J. Williams

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

From our Destiny 2: The Witch Queen review: ‘The Witch Queen expresses the clearest vision of what kind of game Destiny 2 actually is, as well as what it promises to become over time. It’s also clear that it has a far greater sense of where it wants to take its epic story of space worm gods, galaxy-spanning imperial empires, alien refugees, and the fight between a million-strong army of undying Guardians for the next few years.’

‘As an entry point for brand new and returning players, The Witch Queen is the best jumping on point Destiny has had in years, and yet even so, the churn of the live-service nature and the weight borne by focusing on its most profitable core players seems to inexorably pull it towards a certain conclusion – that the game will always be more for the long-term player more than the newcomer.’

Read: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Review – A new age is dawning

‘Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen then is, in some areas, a huge leap forward and in others a minor refinement. It points to the future of Destiny 2, with a clearer sense of what kind of game it will become in the coming years. It will please existing players considerably, as well as bring back many lapsed ones. Whether or not it will see a huge and lasting increase of new light Guardians, I suspect, will depend on other factors. ‘ – Benjamin Abraham

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

From our Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series review: ‘Can you be nostalgic for a game you’ve never played before? Prior to playing Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, I’d disagree – but hours into this charming remaster, which packages Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil into one delightful game, I’ve become entranced by the Klonoa franchise, and how it brims with early 2000s nostalgia.’

‘Playing the game in remastered form, it’s even more of a mystery why Klonoa never broke into the mainstream. Door to Phantomile, the first game in the franchise, is a dazzling and mechanically-tight adventure filled with gorgeous landscapes and a neat layer of puzzling. While the polish and beauty of the game is to do with its excellent remastering, you can see the bones of the original platformer in every jump and move.’

Read: Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series review – A classic gets new life

‘Between wonder-filled stages and mini segments of mine cart riding and flying, there’s plenty in Klonoa Phantasy Reverie that feels familiar, but fresh. The collection naturally evokes a purer time in gaming where simplicity was key, and loveable mascots were trendy. While Klonoa was never the mainstream success it aimed to be, this remaster is the perfect opportunity for the franchise to dazzle a whole new audience.’ – Leah J. Williams

The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe

‘From our review of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe: Ultra Deluxe adds to a beloved, somewhat niche classic in ways that only a game like this can revisit. The Stanley Parable was already a brilliant case study on choice in video games, fed through a main dish of philosophical debate on determinism, with a side of death-of-the-author musings, rounded out with a nice glass of disarming humour.’

Read: The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe review – Existential excellence

‘The 2022 release adds an Ultra Deluxe desert to the menu, elevating the night out from a lovely dinner to an indulgent feast. It’s a dining experience worth returning to for fans who already count The Stanley Parable among their favourite meals, balanced with providing the perfect place for new players to take a chance on something different. Regardless of which door you enter, the philosophical taste is likely to linger long after you’re finished.’ – Chris Lawn

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

From our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review: ‘This new adaptation of Star Wars canon attempts the impossible: bringing together the disparate parts of the Star Wars narrative into one sleek, well-designed package. With unique combat, a vast array of puzzles and exploration opportunities, and one of the best-looking Lego worlds yet, it’s more than up to the task.’

‘No matter which episode you choose, you’ll be thrust headlong into a breakneck Stars Wars adventure that’ll toss you through all the major events of each film, combined with classic Lego gameplay along the way. Explore Coruscant! Smash some scenery! Use the force to conquer environmental puzzles! It’s all here, and just as delightful as ever – but also twice as satisfying, thanks to the game’s fast-paced storytelling and tweaks to the traditional Lego gameplay formula.’

Read: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review – a galactic triumph

Even as somebody who’s bounced off Lego games in the past, I was enthralled by every narrative hook, every blue brick challenge, and every new story quirk. From individual character combat, to the game’s vast locales, and every puzzle that fascinated and challenged me along the way, I was drawn into the game’s funny and weird little stories.’

‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is an epic that certainly lives up to the Star Wars name. While its humour is occasionally a bit childish, effective writing and voice acting helps to keep the action fresh and snappy as this wacky interpretation of the Star Wars mythos plays out. Don’t take it too seriously, and it’s a real blast.’ – Leah J. Williams

Submerged: Hidden Depths

From our Submerged: Hidden Depths review: ‘Submerged: Hidden Depths is a self-dubbed ‘relaxploration’ adventure. After being released exclusively for the Google Stadia in 2020, it finally has a full release for consoles and PC. It’s the sequel to the 2015 adventure Submerged, though you don’t need any prior knowledge going into this one.’

‘It’s a combat-free, open world adventure game about an orphaned brother and sister, Taku and Miku, who are on a quest to find a new home. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic sunken city where the pernicious roots of the Black Plant have sprung forth from the earth and destroyed everything in their wake. Miku has been cursed, but the curse grants her a unique power: she can heal the roots. Using your boat, Hidden Depths asks you to explore the game’s unique map and restore the balance of nature.’

Review: Submerged: Hidden Depths review – The water’s fine

‘Submerged: Hidden Depths succeeds in being a relaxing exploration game. With a gorgeous world, good puzzles, and an ample amount of collectables to uncover, it wouldn’t be surprising if it started appearing on those ‘top ten cosy games’ compilations on TikTok.’ – Christie McQualter

Nobody Saves the World

From our Nobody Saves the World review: ‘Drinkbox Studios has a penchant for making skill-based experiences that successfully mix video game genres – like the Metroid-like brawler Guacamelee, and first-person swordplay game, Severed. Their latest is no different, and no less successful. Nobody Saves the World is a top-down action adventure reminiscent of classic Legend of Zelda games, combined with a customisable class system inspired by Final Fantasy Tactics. ‘

Read: Nobody Saves the World Review – Fine forms

‘Nobody Saves the World blends recognisable aspects from disparate works to create a wholly unique experience. Its systems will challenge you and make you think, and it’s easy to stay engaged while juggling the number of forms and abilities available to the player, while accounting for the variety in world, dungeon, and quest design throughout the adventure. The game enthusiastically discards well-trodden concepts shortly after they’re introduced, and rewards you for doing the same.’ – Pedro Cooray

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

From our Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker review: ‘Endwalker seeks to satisfyingly wrap up a huge array of story and character threads that have been seeded throughout each preceding game expansion, which is a truly ambitious undertaking, and is reflected in its extensive 40+ hour run-time for the main story alone. But Endwalker succeeds at almost every step, providing a satisfying conclusion to the overarching narrative, and doing great justice to its world and characters.’

Read: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – Hope at Journey’s End

‘There is so much more I could praise Endwalker for – Masayoshi Soken’s incredible music, or the top-notch design of new character jobs, Reaper and Sage, are just a couple that spring to mind. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and when this story ends, you’ll find another one just waiting to begin. ‘ – Percy Ranson

WWE 2K22

From our WWE 2K22 review: ‘WWE 2K22 is such a sleek package, it might single-handedly save the entire franchise.’

‘It’s a vast improvement on WWE 2K20, and one of the best games of the entire WWE 2K series. With a number of smart fixes, streamlined action gameplay, and a handful of engaging, well-designed modes, it has successfully shed the franchise’s bad reputation.’

Read: WWE 2K22 review – A phoenix rises from the ashes

‘A year off has certainly done the series good, and helped 2K Games and Visual Concepts rethink what makes wrestling so fun. WWE 2K22 is a game changer, and one that certainly does “hit different”.’ – Leah J. Williams

