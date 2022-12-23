The latest Steam Winter Sale has kicked off with aplomb, introducing new and returning discounts on thousands of PC games. As in the Steam sales of the past, there’s a mix of new releases and classics on sale, with recent titles including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gotham Knights and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 getting their first major price drops.
Underrated indie games are bulking out the majority of the Steam Winter Sale highlights, with titles like Hard West 2 (AU $23.62) going cheap, alongside My Time at Sandrock (AU $28.79), Valheim (AU $20.26) and Grounded (AU $33.46).
There’s also first time discounts on blockbuster titles including Elden Ring (AU $62.96) and excellent PlayStation PC ports, like Sackboy: A Big Adventure (AU $63.61).
If you’re looking for some holiday entertainment, you should pop into Steam for a browse – or even just check out your wishlist. It’s likely there’ll be something tempting floating around.
The best deals from the Steam Winter Sale 2022
Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be offered in other regions – but it’s best to check your local Steam storefront for details.
- A Little to the Left – $18.36
$22.95(-20%)
- Bear and Breakfast – $23.16
$28.95(-20%)
- God of War – $44.97
$74.95(-40%)
- Call of Ctuhlhu – $8.38
$27.95(-70%)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – $93.45
$109.95(-15%)
- Crusader Kingd 3 – $55.96
$69.95(-20%)
- Cursed to Golf – $21.71
$28.95(-25%)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $44.97
$89.95(-50%)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $32.97
$54.95(-40%)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – $32.21
$42.95(-25%)
- Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition – $25.98 $64.95 (-60%)
- Dragon Quest XI: Definitive Edition – $35.71
$54.95(-35%)
- Elden Ring – $62.96
$89.95(-30%)
- Encased – $7.99
$39.95(-80%)
- Escape Academy – $21.71
$28.95(-25%)
- Evil West – $55.96
$69.95(-20%)
- FIFA 23 – $39.98
$99.95(-60%)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – $39.98
$69.95(-60%)
- Gotham Knights – $44.97
$89.95(-50%)
- Gorogoa – $6.45
$21.50(-70%)
- Grounded – $33.46
$49.95(-33%)
- Half-Life: Alyx – $35.18
$87.95(-60%)
- Hard West 2 – $23.62
$42.95(-45%)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $24.73
$74.95(-67%)
- Frog Detective 3 – $6.75
$7.50(-10%)
- In Sound Mind – $7.49
$49.95(-85%)
- Loop Hero – $7.24
$21.95(-67%)
- Lonesome Village – $18.81
$28.95(-35%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $56.21
$74.95(-25%)
- Monster Hunter Rise $28.49
$56.99(-50%)
- My Time at Sandrock – $28.79
$35.99(-20%)
- Naraka: Bladepoint – $14.97
$29.95(-50%)
- Neon White – $28.76 $
35.95(-20%)
- Octopath Traveler – $35.98
$89.95(-60%)
- Paradise Marsh – $11.60
$14.50(-20%)
- Persona 5 Strikers – $39.98
$99.95(-60%)
- Potion Craft – $17.20
$21.50(-20%)
- RimWorld – $39.96
$49.95(-20%)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $63.61
$94.95(-33%)
- Sea of Thieves – $24.72
$49.45(-50%)
- Strange Horticulture – $13.97
$21.50(-35)
- Stray – $33.56
$41.95(-20%)
- Tales of Arise – $35.98
$89.95(-60%)
- Tekken 7 – $8.54
$56.95(-85%)
- Tell Me Why – $7.23
$28.95(-75%)
- The Game of Life 2 – $7.25
$14.50(-50%)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $44.97
$89.95(-50%)
- Toem – $9.84
$28.95(-66%)
- Tropico 6 – $23.98
$59.95(-60%)
- Valheim – $20.26
$28.95(-30%)
- Wolfenstein: Younglbood – $4.99
$24.95(-80%)
- XCOM 2 – $8.99
$89.95(-90%)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon! – $31.48
$89.95(-65%)