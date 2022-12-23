The latest Steam Winter Sale has kicked off with aplomb, introducing new and returning discounts on thousands of PC games. As in the Steam sales of the past, there’s a mix of new releases and classics on sale, with recent titles including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gotham Knights and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 getting their first major price drops.

Underrated indie games are bulking out the majority of the Steam Winter Sale highlights, with titles like Hard West 2 (AU $23.62) going cheap, alongside My Time at Sandrock (AU $28.79), Valheim (AU $20.26) and Grounded (AU $33.46).

There’s also first time discounts on blockbuster titles including Elden Ring (AU $62.96) and excellent PlayStation PC ports, like Sackboy: A Big Adventure (AU $63.61).

If you’re looking for some holiday entertainment, you should pop into Steam for a browse – or even just check out your wishlist. It’s likely there’ll be something tempting floating around.

The best deals from the Steam Winter Sale 2022

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be offered in other regions – but it’s best to check your local Steam storefront for details.

You can browse the full list of deals on Steam.