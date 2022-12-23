News

The best deals from the Steam Winter Sale 2022

The latest Steam Winter Sale is now live, with plenty of great PC games heavily discounted.
23 Dec 2022
Image: Warner Bros. Games

The latest Steam Winter Sale has kicked off with aplomb, introducing new and returning discounts on thousands of PC games. As in the Steam sales of the past, there’s a mix of new releases and classics on sale, with recent titles including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gotham Knights and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 getting their first major price drops.

Underrated indie games are bulking out the majority of the Steam Winter Sale highlights, with titles like Hard West 2 (AU $23.62) going cheap, alongside My Time at Sandrock (AU $28.79), Valheim (AU $20.26) and Grounded (AU $33.46).

There’s also first time discounts on blockbuster titles including Elden Ring (AU $62.96) and excellent PlayStation PC ports, like Sackboy: A Big Adventure (AU $63.61).

If you’re looking for some holiday entertainment, you should pop into Steam for a browse – or even just check out your wishlist. It’s likely there’ll be something tempting floating around.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be offered in other regions – but it’s best to check your local Steam storefront for details.

  • A Little to the Left $18.36 $22.95 (-20%)
  • Bear and Breakfast $23.16 $28.95 (-20%)
  • God of War – $44.97 $74.95 (-40%)
  • Call of Ctuhlhu – $8.38 $27.95 (-70%)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – $93.45 $109.95 (-15%)
  • Crusader Kingd 3 – $55.96 $69.95 (-20%)
  • Cursed to Golf$21.71 $28.95 (-25%)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $32.97 $54.95 (-40%)
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley $32.21 $42.95 (-25%)
  • Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition $25.98 $64.95 (-60%)
  • Dragon Quest XI: Definitive Edition – $35.71 $54.95 (-35%)
  • Elden Ring$62.96 $89.95 (-30%)
  • Encased – $7.99 $39.95 (-80%)
  • Escape Academy – $21.71 $28.95 (-25%)
  • Evil West $55.96 $69.95 (-20%)
  • FIFA 23 – $39.98 $99.95 (-60%)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo $39.98 $69.95 (-60%)
  • Gotham Knights $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Gorogoa – $6.45 $21.50 (-70%)
  • Grounded – $33.46 $49.95 (-33%)
  • Half-Life: Alyx – $35.18 $87.95 (-60%)
  • Hard West 2 – $23.62 $42.95 (-45%)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $24.73 $74.95 (-67%)
  • Frog Detective 3 – $6.75 $7.50 (-10%)
  • In Sound Mind – $7.49 $49.95 (-85%)
  • Loop Hero – $7.24 $21.95 (-67%)
  • Lonesome Village – $18.81 $28.95 (-35%)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $56.21 $74.95 (-25%)
  • Monster Hunter Rise $28.49 $56.99 (-50%)
  • My Time at Sandrock – $28.79 $35.99 (-20%)
  • Naraka: Bladepoint – $14.97 $29.95 (-50%)
  • Neon White $28.76 $35.95 (-20%)
  • Octopath Traveler – $35.98 $89.95 (-60%)
  • Paradise Marsh – $11.60 $14.50 (-20%)
  • Persona 5 Strikers – $39.98 $99.95 (-60%)
  • Potion Craft – $17.20 $21.50 (-20%)
  • RimWorld – $39.96 $49.95 (-20%)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $63.61 $94.95 (-33%)
  • Sea of Thieves – $24.72 $49.45 (-50%)
  • Strange Horticulture – $13.97 $21.50 (-35)
  • Stray $33.56 $41.95 (-20%)
  • Tales of Arise – $35.98 $89.95 (-60%)
  • Tekken 7 – $8.54 $56.95 (-85%)
  • Tell Me Why – $7.23 $28.95 (-75%)
  • The Game of Life 2 $7.25 $14.50 (-50%)
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands$44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Toem $9.84 $28.95 (-66%)
  • Tropico 6 – $23.98 $59.95 (-60%)
  • Valheim – $20.26 $28.95 (-30%)
  • Wolfenstein: Younglbood – $4.99 $24.95 (-80%)
  • XCOM 2 – $8.99 $89.95 (-90%)
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon! – $31.48 $89.95 (-65%)

You can browse the full list of deals on Steam.

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation
