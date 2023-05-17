News

 > News > PC

Assassin’s Creed developers to reach 2,800 as Ubisoft focuses on big brands

Ubisoft's FY23 financial report sees the company doubling down on large and live-service games moving forward.
17 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Ubisoft

PC

Image: Ubisoft

Share Icon

French games giant Ubisoft has released its FY23 financial report, and stated its intention to focus efforts on its largest properties in the year ahead, including ‘new releases across big brands and long-lasting Live games.’ This includes ambitious plans for Assassin’s Creed, which has seen an increased player base and sales ever since the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in 2020.

In September 2022, Ubisoft announced four new Assassin’s Creed games currently in development: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red, and a mobile game, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade. In addition, Ubisoft is working on an Assassin’s Creed mobile game in partnership with Netflix, potentially to coincide with its Assassin’s Creed TV series plans.

Read: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC soundtrack wins Grammy Award

As part of this new strategy, Ubisoft stated it would significantly increase the number of developers working on the franchise by 40% over the next few years, to support the development of all these projects.

According to VGC, Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet suggested the current headcount attached to Assassin’s Creed is around 2,000 people – 10% of Ubisoft’s total global workforce. An increase of 40% suggests that 2,800 people will be working on the franchise in a few years time.

Elsewhere in its latest financial results, Ubisoft reported positive growth in the player bases of its long-running live service games Rainbow Six Siege, and The Division 2. It also reported a positive experience with the closed beta of its free-to-play multiplayer shooter XDefiant, which hosted ‘over 1 million players’.

Ubisoft has several more games on its slate for the near future. These include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, based on the James Cameron film, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile, Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, The Crew Motorfest, and the embattled Skull and Bones, which has weathered several delays. We can further assume Just Dance remains a key franchise for the company, although the studio behind it recently reported challenging working conditions during the development of the latest title.

Going forward, it appears Ubisoft has even bigger plans. It’s hosting an Ubisoft Forward showcase as part of Summer Games Fest 2023, where it’s likely to reveal more about its upcoming lineup, and potentially reveal some new games, too.

Elsewhere, the company continues to explore ventures in NFTs, despite lacklustre results in the past, with a new line of Assassin’s Creed ‘Smart Collectables’ – physical collectables that come with a unique ‘Digital Soul’.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
asus rog ally handheld gaming pc
?>
News

Asus ROG Ally - Australian price and release date announced

The ROG Ally has been priced in Australia and New Zealand, where the Steam Deck is not officially available.

Edmond Tran
ASUS ROG Ally Specifications
?>
News

Asus ROG Ally - US and UK price and release date announced

The ASUS ROG Ally will be an affordable Steam Deck competitor when it launches in June 2023.

Leah J. Williams
horizon forbidden west burning shores dlc how to access
?>
News

Horizon: Burning Shores vocalist suffering 'hateful DMs' from players

Julie Elven's music featured heavily in Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores chapter.

Leah J. Williams
cassette beasts xbox game pass games may 2023
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass: Wave Two games for May 2023 revealed

Xbox Game Pass is expanding in May 2023, with flagship titles like FIFA 23 and Chicory.

Leah J. Williams
activision blizzard cade
?>
News

Overwatch 2: PvE Hero Mode is cancelled after long delay

Overwatch 2 was previously defined by its upcoming PvE Hero Mode, which aimed to transform gameplay.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login