Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red revealed, set in Feudal Japan

Ubisoft revealed a number of details about the future of its Assassin’s Creed franchise during the Assassin’s Creed 2022 Showcase, part of Ubisoft Forward 2022. Several new Assassin’s Creed games are in the works at the developer, including Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red, a new mainline Assassin’s Creed game that will be set in Feudal Japan.

The company unveiled a very brief CGI trailer that depicted Feudal Japanese rooftops, with a ninja (or shinobi, as Ubisoft presenters framed it) leaping into frame, wielding a ninjato short sword and the iconic hidden wrist blade of the Assassin’s Creed series.

Read: Four new Assassin’s Creed games announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022

An Assassin’s Creed game set in Feudal Japan has long been requested by fans of the historical series. However, given its announcement comes two years after 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima – a samurai-themed open-world game that took a lot of inspiration from the Assassin’s Creed series – the announcement of Codename Red might be perceived as a reaction to the great critical and commercial success Tsushima found.

The development of Codename Red is being led by Ubisoft Quebec, with Jonothan Dumot serving as creative director. Dumot was previously the creative director on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Of course, Codename Red is presumably just a codename at this stage, with the game’s actual subtitle being revealed at a later stage.

No date for Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red has been given.

In addition to unveiling Assassin’s Creed Red, Ubisoft also revealed several other upcoming titles for the series during Ubisoft Forward 2022: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a back-to-basics action-adventure game set in Baghdad; Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, an open-world mobile game set in Ancient China; and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, described as a ‘different’ kind of Assassin’s Creed game, led by Clint Hocking (Far Cry 2, Watch Dogs: Legion), and purportedly set during the witch trials of the Holy Roman Empire.