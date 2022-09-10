News

 > Mobile

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade revealed, mobile game set in China

An Assassin's Creed game set in Ancient China has been announced for mobile devices, currently called Codename Jade.
11 Sep 2022
Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Codename Jade China mobile Ubisoft Forward 2022

Mobile

Image: Ubisoft

Share Icon

Ubisoft didn’t hold back on the Assassin’s Creed announcements during Ubisoft Forward 2022. One of the key announcements was Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, an open-world Assassin’s Creed game set in Ancient China, coming mobile devices in future – presumably iOS and Android.

Though there have been countless versions of Assassin’s Creed on mobile devices in the past, Codename Jade will be the first console-like open-world Assassin’s Creed game made for mobile. Ubisoft touted that the game would feature the same ‘iconic Assassin’s Creed gameplay, optimised for touch controls’. the game is being led by Marc-Alexis Cote, who was the creative director of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

Read: Four new Assassin’s Creed games announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022

Codename Jade will be set in Ancient China during the year 623, a period known as the Tang dynasty, where Chinese culture flourished. A brief trailer shown by Ubisoft gave us a glimpse of the in-game visuals and environments, finally focussing on a male protagonist. However, Ubisoft revealed that Codename Jade will feature a custom character creator – a feature that hasn’t appeared in the series since Assassin’s Creed Unity.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Ancient China
Image: Ubisoft

This isn’t the first time Assassin’s Creed has explored a Chinese setting, however. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, a series of 2D platforming games, had an instalment that featured China alongside Indian and Russian episode.

Those perplexed or disappointed by the relegation of the Ancient China setting to a mobile game, rather than a mainline console game, should probably note that China itself has an enormous mobile gaming audience. It has been difficult for major consoles to break into the Chinese market, given strict government regulations, and so building an Assassin’s Creed game that appeals to the Chinese market on a platform they can play makes a lot of sense.

In addition to Codename Jade, Ubisoft also announced that another Assassin’s Creed mobile game is in development with Netflix Games, alongside its TV series adaptation.

No date was announced for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, nor was a monetisation model detailed. Given Ubisoft’s recent activity in the mobile gaming space, we can assume that Codename Jade will be a free-to-play game, with some kind of in-game currency system.

In addition to unveiling Codename Jade, Ubisoft also revealed several other upcoming titles for the series: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a back-to-basics action-adventure game set in Baghdad; Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, the next mainline RPG-styled game, set in Feudal Japan; and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, described as a ‘different’ kind of Assassin’s Creed game, led by Clint Hocking (Far Cry 2, Watch Dogs: Legion), and purportedly set during the witch trials of the Holy Roman Empire.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Features Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Assassin's Creed Codename Red Feudal Japan Ubisoft Forward 2022
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Japan: Everything we know about Codename Red

The Assassin's Creed series is finally heading to Feudal Japan. Here's everything we know about Codename Red so far.

Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe Witches Ubisoft Forward 2022
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe / Witch - Everything we know

A very different kind of Assassin's Creed game is on the way from Ubisoft, Codename Hexe, which looks like it…

Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Codename Jade China mobile Ubisoft Forward
?>
News

Assassin's Creed China for mobile - Codename Jade - Everything we know

Assassin's Creed is going back to China in a new, open-world mobile game. It's called Codename Jade, and here's what…

Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Mirage Ubisoft Forward Key Art
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Mirage first details officially revealed

The first details of Assassin's Creed Mirage have officially been revealed, with a return to series fundamentals - stealth and…

Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Codename Red Feudal Japan screenshot Ubisoft Forward
?>
News

Assassin's Creed: Codename Red revealed, set in Feudal Japan

Ubisoft has finally announced an Assassin's Creed game set in Feudal Japan.

Edmond Tran

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login