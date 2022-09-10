News

 > PC

Four new Assassin’s Creed games announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022

Ubisoft has unveiled four new Assassin's Creed games as part of the series' 15th anniversary, featuring Japan, China, Baghdad, and witches.
11 Sep 2022
Edmond Tran
new Assassin's Creed codename red jade hexe 15th anniversary

PC

Image: Ubisoft

Share Icon

As part of Ubisoft Forward 2022, publisher and developer Ubisoft held the Assassin’s Creed 2022 Showcase, sharing a detailed roadmap for the future of the beloved game franchise, in part to celebrate its 15th anniversary. Alongside the launch of a documentary series, a few more tidbits about merchandise, and the confirmation of one last piece of expansion content for AC Valhalla, four new games were revealed and detailed.

Here are the four new AC games announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022:

Assassin's Creed upcoming games roadmap Ubisoft Forward 2022
Image: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage Key art official reveal
Image: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was already a known quantity before Ubisoft Forward, as a result of several leaks which resulted in the company confirming its existence. And yes, the rumours were pretty much spot on.

Mirage will take place in Baghdad in the 9th Century, and will revolve around the character of Basim, as he graduates from street thief to fully-fledged assassin. Basim previously appeared as a supporting character in AC Valhalla, and Mirage takes place 20 years before those events.

Mirage will take the series back to basics – it’s a narrative-driven action-adventure game that strips out a lot of the RPG-like progression systems of the most recent games like Valhalla. It will focus on stealth, parkour, and assassination missions. Baghdad will be split into four different districts, and is built to cater to the bigger focus on stealth and parkour.

AC Mirage is due on sometime in 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red

As announced at Ubisoft Forward, the series is finally, finally going to Feudal Japan. The much-requested historical setting will be a reality, as Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will be the next major, mainline AC game – meaning it will retain the RPG systems of Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.

A brief trailer showed a ninja (or shinobi) perched on a rooftop with a ninjato short-sword, and a hidden blade in hand.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red Feudal Japan screenshot Ubisoft Forward
Image: Ubisoft

Development on Codename Red is being led by Ubisoft Quebec, with Jonothan Dumot acting as its creative director. Dumot was previously the creative director on AC Odyssey and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

No release date was given for AC Codename Red.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe

Ubisoft has teased what they’re calling a ‘different kind of Assassin’s Creed game with Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe. It’s a new title assumed to take place during the witch trials of the Holy Roman Empire, in the 16th and 17th centuries around modern-day Germany – ‘Hexe’ is German for ‘witch’.

A brief trailer didn’t reveal much, other than a gothic woodland setting, and the series logo constructed out of twigs.

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe Witches Ubisoft Forward 2022
Image: Ubisoft

We do know that longtime Ubisoft designer Clint Hocking is leading the project, which makes the ‘different kind of game’ angle very interesting – Hocking is known for twisting gameplay systems in interesting ways for the purposes of fostering player-driven narratives, having previously worked on Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Far Cry 2, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

No release date was given for AC Codename Hexe.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be an open-world AC game set in Ancient China, during the Tang Dynasty. Another much-requested historical setting, Codename Jade will actually be a mobile game, presumably for iOS and Android devices, and optimised for touch controls.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Ancient China
Image: Ubisoft

This makes a lot of sense, given the immense market for mobile games in China itself, which we presume will take quite well to the setting of Codename Jade. The game will also feature a custom character creator for the first time since AC Unity.

Development on this one is being headed up by Marc-Alexis Cote, who was the creative director of AC Syndicate.

No release date was given for AC Codename Jade.

Ubisoft also confirmed during these reveals that yet another AC mobile game was in the works with Netflix Games, alongside its TV series adaptation for the video streamer. No other details were given.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Features Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Assassin's Creed Codename Jade China mobile Ubisoft Forward 2022
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade revealed, mobile game set in China

An Assassin's Creed game set in Ancient China has been announced for mobile devices, currently called Codename Jade.

Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Mirage Ubisoft Forward Key Art
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Mirage first details officially revealed

The first details of Assassin's Creed Mirage have officially been revealed, with a return to series fundamentals - stealth and…

Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Codename Red Feudal Japan screenshot Ubisoft Forward
?>
News

Assassin's Creed: Codename Red revealed, set in Feudal Japan

Ubisoft has finally announced an Assassin's Creed game set in Feudal Japan.

Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe Witches Ubisoft Forward 2022
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe announced, featuring witches

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, a 'different type' of Assassin's Creed game, led by Clint Hocking of Far…

Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Codename Red Feudal Japan Ubisoft Forward 2022
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Japan: Everything we know about Codename Red

The Assassin's Creed series is finally heading to Feudal Japan. Here's everything we know about Codename Red so far.

Edmond Tran

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login